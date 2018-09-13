Top 10 receiving corps: Chiefs, Bucs, Saints well-built

Why would Andy Reid trade Alex Smith on the heels of a career year that propelled the veteran quarterback into the MVP discussion? It was time to take the training wheels off of 2017 first-round pick Patrick Mahomes, sure. But it was also because Reid understood that the real MVP candidate was Tyreek Hill, who might have been the best player in the NFL in Week 1. Like the early-career version of former Panthers star Steve Smith, Hill is not just the league's most dangerous kick-return ace but an All Pro-caliber receiver, as well. With the imaginative Chiefs coaching staff dialing up trick plays, he's also a threat out of the backfield with constant pre-snap motion designed to deceive defenses. Robbed of AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors (which went to teammate Mahomes), Hill dominated the Chargers to the extent that we rarely see.