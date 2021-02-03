Top 10 most aggressive head coaches in today's NFL

This one was driven more by desperation than the rest of these coaches. With a porous defense forcing Dallas to push its offense in an ill-fated attempt to keep pace early in the season, the Cowboys ended up going for it on fourth down a whole lot. Dallas finished second in total fourth-down attempts at 31, converting 17 of them, and when the Cowboys managed to find the end zone, they frequently attempted to score two on the tries that followed touchdowns, tying for fifth in two-point attempt rate at 14.3 percent. Dallas pushed the ball down the field, finishing 12th in air yards to sticks, targeting pass catchers at an average of 2 yards beyond the first-down marker. Even though the Cowboys' downfield pass percentage ranked near the bottom of the league in frequency, they still finished 13th in total passes attempted downfield, supporting the notion that Dallas was frequently trying to throw its way back into games. It's important to note that a key defensive aggressiveness metric told us what we already knew: Dallas was well aware of its defensive liabilities and attempted to protect against them by avoiding the blitz. The Cowboys finished 22nd in blitz rate, opting to play coverage, which didn't work for much of the season. McCarthy tried his hardest to ride his offense to competitive football, but it just didn't quite work out.