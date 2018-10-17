Top 10 contract pushes: Melvin Gordon's makin' paper

A couple of weeks into the season, my NFL Game Pass notes referred to Gordon as a poor man's Todd Gurley. A month later, that description seems to sell Gordon short. Equally adept as a tackle-breaking runner and smooth receiver, Gordon is on pace for 1,243 yards rushing and 744 receiving to go with 24 touchdowns -- numbers that are eerily similar to Gurley's Offensive Player of the Year campaign last season. Third in rushing behind Gurley and Cowboys Pro Bowler Ezekiel Elliott, Gordon has teamed with scatback Austin Ekeler to comprise the NFL's most productive complementary backfield. The dual playmakers are averaging 200 yards and two touchdowns per week, video-game production that has them ahead of the historic 2017 campaign turned in by New Orleans' Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram.