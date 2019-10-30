Top 10 2019 rookie classes: Jaguars, Raiders newbies thrive

In a bit of an upset, Kyler Murray has neither set the league on fire nor imploded behind a subpar offensive line in an experimental offense. Instead, he's the caretaker of a middle-of-the-pack attack that has turned the ball over a league-low four times. Murray plays an entertaining style, with a wrist flick so smooth and natural that it calls to mind cartoon Spider-Man releasing the web. His rookie receiving corps has been a letdown, however, with Andy Isabella and KeeSean Johnson taking a backseat to the likes of Damiere Byrd and Trent Sherfield. A pair of defensive rookies, end Zach Allen and cornerback Byron Murphy, earned starting jobs out of training camp, though the former has been sidelined by a shoulder injury for the past month. With the late-September release of veteran D.J. Swearinger, the rookie safety tandem of Deionte Thompson and Jalen Thompson are splitting snaps opposite Budda Baker.