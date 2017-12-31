The Debrief: Wide-open field makes NFL playoffs ripe for insanity

The top teams in the AFC should be thrilled with how Sunday's action played out. The Ravens and Chargers, two teams with the weaponry to surprise in a one-game season if everything broke right, were both knocked out of the tournament before it started. The Titans and Bills are in, giving two starving fanbases a taste of the playoffs that seems destined to be short-lived. Both nine-win teams have not shown anything in their season-long makeup to believe they could win three straight playoff games on the road to make the Super Bowl.