NFL Wild Card Weekend schedule set

Wild Card Weekend is set ... and it will feature a marquee matchup in Los Angeles in prime time Saturday night.

The NFC West champion Los Angeles Rams will host the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET on NBC, the league announced Sunday night.

Here is the complete playoff schedule:

Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, Jan. 6

No. 5 Tennessee Titans at No. 4 Kansas City Chiefs, 4:35 p.m. ET (ESPN/ABC)

No. 6 Atlanta Falcons at No. 3 Los Angeles Rams, 8:15 p.m. ET (NBC)

Sunday, Jan. 7

No. 6 Buffalo Bills at No. 3 Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

No. 5 Carolina Panthers at No. 4 New Orleans Saints, 4:40 p.m. ET (FOX)

Divisional Round

Saturday, Jan. 13

New Orleans/Carolina/Atlanta at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:35 p.m. ET (NBC)

Kansas City/Tennessee/Buffalo at New England, 8:15 p.m. (CBS)

Sunday, Jan. 14

Jacksonville/Kansas City/Tennessee at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Los Angeles Rams/New Orleans/Carolina at Minnesota Vikings, 4:40 p.m. ET (FOX)

Championship Sunday

Sunday, Jan. 21

AFC Championship Game, 3 p.m. ET (CBS)

NFC Championship Game, 6:30 p.m. ET (FOX)