Titans clinch postseason spot for first time since 2008

The Titans have earned a postseason berth for the first time since the 2008 season.

Tennessee staved off a comeback attempt by first-place Jacksonville, ending a three-game losing skid with a 15-10 victory in Week 17.

The Titans' gain is the Chargers' loss, as Los Angeles' own 30-10 pasting of Oakland went for naught.

Marcus Mariota came up big with the game on the line, moving the sticks with a pair of tackle-breaking, stiff-arming runs to drain the clock and preserve the win. The embattled quarterback's 61 rushing yards led the team, making up for a botched handoff that was returned 67 yards for a Yannick Ngakoue touchdown earlier in the fourth quarter.

Coach Mike Mularkey can also thank his stingy defense and a mistake-prone Jaguars outfit for saving his job.

Sunday's tilt turned on a late first-half sequence which saw fumbles by punt returner Jaydon Mickens and wideout Keelan Cole converted to easy field goals. Presented an opportunity to drive for a tying field goal, Jacksonville ended up entering halftime with a 12-3 deficit. The second half brought more blown opportunities for Doug Marrone's team, as rookie wideout Dede Westbrook dropped a 34-yard touchdown and Blake Bortles was intercepted twice by safety Kevin Byard.

Due to the Bengals' upset victory over the Ravens, the fifth-seeded Titans will travel to Kansas City to face the AFC West champion Chiefs. The Jaguars will try to get back on track against the sixth-seeded Bills, the unlikeliest of wild-card contenders.