The Debrief, Week 4: Handing out first-quarter awards

Newton's volatile start to the season -- before throwing for 316 yards and posting four total scores Sunday, Newton posted 189 yards per game and a 2:4 TD-to-INT ratio -- is emblematic of the struggles of many big-name quarterbacks this season, which is one reason the way-too-early MVP race is so muddy. (Tom Brady, somehow playing better than ever on a flawed Patriots team, would get my vote over Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt.) While the league searches for stability and health in its star quarterbacks, the generational pass-rushing stars, including J.J. Watt, Aaron Donald and some of the names above, have proven more reliable and awe-inspiring. They have helped inflate sack totals to 5.05 per game this season, the second-most in 20 years, leaving quarterbacks to look up for a helping hand.