Josh Norman suffers fractured rib in Redskins' loss

The Washington Redskins suffered a blow to their defense on Monday night.

Josh Norman suffered a fractured rib during the the Redskins' 29-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, according to coach Jay Gruden. Norman exited just before halftime after assisting on a tackle of Chiefs receiver Chris Conley.

The Redskins are concerned Norman suffered a a possible internal injury, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. They are particularly concerned he is dealing with a possible lung issue, Rapoport added.

Gruden said Norman will continue to be evaluated and didn't say whether or not he might play next week.

Norman is considered one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL. He signed a $75 million contract with the Redskins in 2016 and was a First Team All-Pro selection with the Carolina Panthers in 2015.