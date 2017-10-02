Derek Carr has transverse process fracture in back

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr suffered a transverse process fracture in his back Sunday and "there's a real good chance he'll miss this week," coach Jack Del Rio told reporters Monday.
The injury typically has a 2-6 week recovery period. "It could be as short as two weeks -- it could be longer," Del Rio said. "When he can come back, he'll come back."
Carr suffered the injury during Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Denver Broncos. Last year, Carr suffered a broken leg late in the season and didn't play in the playoffs.
In 2014, #Cowboys QB Tony Romo suffered the transverse process fracture. He missed one game. #Raiders hope itâs the same for Derek Carr.â Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 2, 2017
EJ Manuel is set to start at quarterback against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 5.
Around The NFL will have more on Carr's injury soon.
