Super Bowl LII predictions: Patriots, Raiders, Steelers head picks

With the 2017 NFL season just around the corner, our analysts provide their predictions, including the winners of individual awards, playoff teams for each conference and Championship Sunday/Super Bowl forecasts.

SUPER BOWL LII

Judy Battista: Patriots over Packers. It's practically impossible to pick against a team that won the Super Bowl a year ago and improved its offense and defense in the offseason. This might be the best Patriots team yet -- New England will repeat as champion.

Steve Wyche: Raiders over Seahawks. Derek Carr fakes the handoff to Marshawn at the 1 then hits him on a waggle pass to win it in the waning seconds.

Ike Taylor: Steelers over Giants. The four Bs -- Ben, Bell, Brown and Bryant -- will be buzzing even without the bumblebee unis. Steelers win their seventh Lombardi, 24-21.

Maurice Jones-Drew: Raiders over Giants. Derek Carr outplays Eli Manning.

Jeffri Chadiha: Packers over Patriots. Aaron Rodgers caps an MVP season with an epic win over Tom Brady in Minneapolis.

Heath Evans: Patriots over Seahawks. New England has too many weapons and wins by 10.

Dan Hanzus: Steelers over Packers. It's Lombardi No. 7 for the Steelers, who ride their unstoppable offense past an overwhelmed Packers defense.

Gil Brandt: Patriots over Seahawks. Tom Brady and Stephen Gostkowski make the difference.

Reggie Wayne: Falcons over Patriots. We never see a rematch in back-to-back seasons, but I would love this! Dan Quinn and Matt Ryan get revenge.

Charley Casserly: Patriots over Giants. This time, Tom Brady -- not Eli Manning -- makes the fourth-quarter throw to win it.

Adam Rank: Patriots over Buccaneers. Tom Brady wins his sixth Super Bowl title to leave no debate on who the G.O.A.T. truly is.

Marc Sessler: Giants over Chargers. In a surprise, from-the-wilderness battle between a pair of 2004 first-rounders, Eli Manning knocks off Philip Rivers before announcing his retirement from the NFL.

Adam Schein: Patriots over Falcons. Gimme a rematch! Who picks that? Never happens. In a classic, Tom Brady wins again, 34-30.

Dave Dameshek: Seahawks over Steelers. A dozen years after the sophomore Roethlisberger beat Matt Hasselbeck in Detroit, Russell Wilson gets past Big Ben in the Twin Cities to cinch a gold jacket before his 30th birthday.