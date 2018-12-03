The Debrief, Week 13: Cowboys among against-the-grain winners

1) The Steelers are more likely to be a wild-card team than earn a playoff bye. Mike Tomlin's crew is a game and a half behind the PatriotsandTexans, which is a significant deficit with only four games remaining. They need to win out -- including victories over New England and in New Orleans -- and likely need too much help to get a bye. There's a realistic scenario that the Steelers beat the Patriots in Week 15 but still finish behind them in the AFC standings.