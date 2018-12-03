Kareem Hunt clears waivers, becomes a free agent

Kareem Hunt, who was cut by the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday after a video surfaced showing him shoving and kicking a woman during an altercation in February, cleared waivers Monday and is a free agent, a source told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Hunt was placed on the Reserve/Commissioner Exempt List by the NFL and waived by the Chiefs hours after TMZ published the video. Hunt is barred from playing while on the Commissioner Exempt List as the NFL continues its investigation into the February incident and another incident in June when he allegedly punched a man at an Ohio resort.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid spoke more extensively Monday about why the team cut Hunt after talking about the situation briefly following Sunday's win over the Raiders.

"I don't think anybody necessarily wins in this situation," Reid said, per Brooke Pryor of the Kansas City Star. "I'm hoping and would like Kareem to get help along obviously with everybody that was involved with it. It's a tough deal. It's not a win-win situation for anybody, the young lady included.

"My prayers are that everybody involved gets help. Most of all, we're all in this fraternity of this earth life and we're all living together. ... My primary objective always is to try to make sure everybody ends up a better person and we can all live together with some kind of continuity and peace."

Hunt apologized for his actions during the February incident during an interview with ESPN on Sunday. He said the Chiefs were right to cut him, admitting he wasn't truthful when he described to them what happened.

"The Chiefs are right. I didn't tell them everything and I don't blame them for anything," Hunt said. "My actions caused this. I really wish I could just apologize to them and let them know it's no hard feelings between me and the Chiefs. I love the program. I love the people there. I just want to take this time and better myself and not let anything like this ever happen again."

It remains to be seen what comes next for Hunt. Rapoport reported Sunday that Hunt could opt to accept a suspension for violating the league's personal-conduct policy in order to get off the Commissioner Exempt List, but it's unclear how long the NFL's investigation will take.

While Hunt is eligible to sign with any team, he faces a baseline suspension of six games. He also could be suspended more games based on the outcome of the league's investigation into the hotel incident and the June incident, Rapoport reported.