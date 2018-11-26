Rex Burkhead activated off injured reserve by Patriots

The New England Patriots on Monday added another weapon out of the backfield for the stretch run.

The Patriots activated running back Rex Burkhead from injured reserve to the 53-player roster. The team waived guard Matt Tobin as the corresponding move to make room on the roster.

Burkhead, who suffered a neck injury in Week 3, rejoins a backfield currently anchored by rookie Sony Michel and James White. Michel leads the team in rushing with 127 carries for 586 yards and five touchdowns.

With Michel's emergence, Burkhead isn't likely to cut into the carries once he returns. What Burkhead provides the Patriots' offense, however, is versatility as a receiver and he can contribute on special teams.