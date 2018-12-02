Steelers RB James Conner suffers lower leg contusion

Steelers second-year tailback James Conner suffered a lower leg injury late in the fourth quarter of Pittsburgh's 33-30 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night.

Conner had 74 total yards and two rushing touchdowns on 18 touches at the time of his departure. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin told reporters after the game that Conner suffered a lower leg contusion.

Steelers receiver Ryan Switzer also went to the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion.

