The Debrief: Race for NFC's No. 6 seed could go to 8-win team

Reggie McKenzie deserved better: McKenzie inherited perhaps the worst salary cap/roster situation of the 20th century when he took the Raiders' general manager job in 2012. He tore it all down, fixed the team's cap issues and had the Raiders in the playoffs in 2016 for the first time since 2002. The organization hasn't been the same since Derek Carr's broken leg that 2016 season, and the marriage between Jon Gruden and McKenzie was never going to work, because Gruden wants to run the show. McKenzie, who was fired Monday, made his share of mistakes directing the team, but the Raiders have long been one of the most challenging personnel jobs in football. Heading into last offseason, he had improved the roster and salary cap situation to the point that they were far better than what he'd inherited. Will Jon Gruden ever be able to say the same?