Seahawks stuff Vikings, keep distance in playoff hunt

The Seattle Seahawks (8-5) distanced themselves from the wild-card pack with a 21-7 victory over the Minnesota Vikings (6-6-1) at CenturyLink Field to close out Week 14. Here's what we learned:

1. The Seahawks defense followed in the footsteps of the Ravens' and Bears' this week, frustrating the opposing big-time quarterback across the line of scrimmage, forcing stops with crushing pressure and proving that, in today's NFL, defense can still be king. Led by Bobby Wagner, Frank Clark and a transcendent Shaquill Griffin, Seattle nearly shut out Kirk Cousins and an overwhelmed Vikings offense and held Minnesota to just 276 total yards. Minnesota attempted to lean on Dalvin Cook early, but the back never broke out. The dynamic duo of Stefon Diggs and Adam Theilen were, save for one spectacular Diggs catch, held in check by Griffin and Tre Flowers. The Vikings were an anemic 2-for-11 on third downs and didn't score until the game's dying embers. Defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. and his staff deserve an immense amount of credit for turning this supposed rebuilding defense into a playoff-bound unit.

