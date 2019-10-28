Texans, Rams, Eagles are indeed contenders; Bears pretenders

Last week in this space, I directed (earned) criticism at both Matt Nagy and Mitch Trubisky. On Sunday, it got worse. Nagy was too cute all game in the red zone, and his overall game management was deplorable. Trailing by a point with 43 seconds left and a timeout in hand ... Nagy kneels the ball to settle for a 41-yard field goal?! Does he remember his team's kicking situation? (You know, the one he obsessed over all offseason.) Nagy's arrogance and ignorance at the postgame press conference after the crushing 17-16 loss took this decision from bad to worse. Meanwhile, Trubisky once again looked nothing like an NFL quarterback, much less a former No. 2 overall pick. No one has any idea where the ball is going once it leaves Mitch's hands -- Mitch included.