J.J. Watt to undergo surgery on torn pec this week

J.J. Watt will undergo surgery this week after suffering a season-ending pectoral tear Sunday.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Watt will undergo the procedure in the middle of the week, per a source informed of the situation.

Watt's recovery timeframe is about four months, which would put him on track to be ready for OTAs and the rest of the offseason program, barring a setback.

Texans coach Bill O'Brien told reporters Monday that the chance of Houston making a trade for defensive line help ahead of Tuesday's deadline is "slim to none."

Watt tore his pec in the first half of Sunday's win over the Oakland Raiders and did not return.

The injury means the three-time Defensive Player of the Year will land on injured reserve for the third time in the past four years.

The injury is a brutal blow for a Texans team that is battling in a hotly-contested AFC South division -- currently a half-game behind the Indianapolis Colts. Watt's absence will put more pressure on quarterback Deshaun Watson to spin magic each week.