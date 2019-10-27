Texans DE J.J. Watt (torn pec) tweets his season is over

The Houston Texans have lost their star defensive end to a serious injury.

The team fears J.J. Watt suffered a torn pectoral, which would knock him out for the season, NFL Network Inside Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed. He'll have an MRI to determine the full extent of the issue, Rapoport added.

Watt tweeted after the game that he will miss the rest of the season.

This game can be beautiful and it can also be brutal. Absolutely gutted that I wonât be able to finish the season with my guys and give the fans what they deserve. I truly love this game and canât stand letting you guys down. Thank you for all of the thoughts & well-wishes. â JJ Watt (@JJWatt) October 28, 2019

Watt exited Sunday's win against the Raiders in the first half and did not return.

After the game, coach Bill O'Brien told reporters that he'll have an update Monday morning.

"We took him to the hospital right away for an MRI. I'm sure I'll hear something tonight here pretty soon and I'll be able to update you tomorrow," O'Brien said.

Losing Watt for the rest of the year is a huge blow to a team that's having a very promising season.

"He's a great football player. He's an even better guy. Unfortunately we've been in this position before and I think we've got some guys here," O'Brien stated. "A lot of different guys, might be one guy that takes his place if that's the case but we'll certainly miss him. That's obvious."

Watt has suffered a plethora of injuries throughout his career. He played just three games in 2016 before being shelved after re-injuring his back, and then he only played five games in 2017 after undergoing surgery to repair a fractured tibial plateau in his left leg.

The three-time Defensive Player of the Year finally was able to make it through a full season last year and racked up 16 sacks. He recorded 12 tackles, 4 sacks, 2 pass defensed and 1 forced fumble this season.