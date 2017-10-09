J.J. Watt has season-ending surgery to repair fracture

J.J. Watt suffered a brutal injury that will end his season after just five games in Sunday night's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Watt fractured the tibial plateau in his left leg on the first drive of the game. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year was visibly in pain as he was helped off the field. The team wasted no time sending their leader to a local hospital by ambulance. He underwent successful surgery Monday, a source informed of the situation told Rapoport. In addition, Watt suffered no ligament damage, the source told Rapoport.

Texans coach Bill O'Brien confirmed Watt's season was over on Monday, as was Whitney Mercilus', who suffered a pectoral injury.

On Monday morning, Watt tweeted about the demoralizing injury.

I can't sugarcoat it, I am devastated.

All I want to do is be out there on that field for my teammates and this city.

I'm sorry. â JJ Watt (@JJWatt) October 9, 2017

Watt doesn't need to apologize to anyone. The man who raised millions of dollars for Houston following Hurricane Harvey will continue to be a community leader as he rehabs from the injury.

It's not difficult to understand Watt's dejection. The 28-year-old played just three games last year before being shelved. He's dealt with back, groin, hand issues in the past. But we've never seen him in as much pain as he was being helped off the field Sunday night.

The latest knee injury might not just end his 2017. It could significantly alter the rest of the career of one of the most dominant defenders in NFL history.