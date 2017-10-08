Texans DE J.J. Watt will not return with knee injury

The Houston Texans took a significant hit to their front seven on Sunday evening.

Star defensive end J.J. Watt was ruled out of their tilt with the Kansas City Chiefs after suffering a knee injury on the first drive of the game.

The Texans pass rusher was helped off the field limping and taken to the sideline medical tent before being carted to the locker room. He was later seen on crutches getting into an ambulance.

Watt missed 13 games last season with a back injury.

To make matters worse, fellow Texans defender Whitney Mercilus was ruled out with a chest injury. Mercilus went to the locker room with the injury on the same drive.

Alongside Jadeveon Clowney, Watt and Mercilus made up one of, if not, the league's most feared pass-rushing triumvirates. Though he did not register a sack in his first four games of the season, Watt led all Houston defenders entering Sunday night in total pressures (11) and pressure percentage (9.7 percent); Mercilus was fourth with three pressures.

In a non-football sense, Watt's loss is almost more devastating. In the wake of Hurricane Harvey's devastation on Houston, Watt's amazing fundraising effort, raising more than $37 million for relief efforts, reignited hope in the city and lifted spirits across the country. A team and community leader, Watt means more to this franchise than as just one of the greatest pass-rushers in football history.

Hopefully, Watt misses as little time as possible. But judging from the replay and Watt's tearful reaction, that seems unlikely.

Around the NFL will provide an update on Watt's condition when it becomes available.