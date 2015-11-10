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Talib loses appeal, officially suspended for eye-poke

Published: Nov 10, 2015 at 09:23 AM
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Gregg Rosenthal

NFL Daily Host

Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib's adventures in eye-poking on Sunday against the Colts will result in a suspension.

The NFL notified Talib he has been suspended without pay for this Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs for his eye-poke of Colts tight end Dwayne Allen. The NFL said Talib violated safety-related playing rules with the action. Mike Klis of NBC-9 in Denver first reported the story.

Talib lost his appeal of the suspension on Tuesday, NFL Media's Rand Getlin reported.

Talib appeared to poke Allen in the eye late in the Broncos' 27-24 loss to the Colts, allowing the Colts to get a first down and essentially end the game.

"From my angle, I see (Allen) head-butt Von (Miller) a little bit," Talib said after the game via the Denver Post. "I went over to poke his head, and I think my hand slipped and hit his face. He acted like he got in an 18-passenger car wreck. I guess that's what type of guy he is."

Following the news of his suspension, Talib expressed remorse for his actions.

"They're entitled to discipline me. I deserve discipline," he told the media Monday. "It was not intentional. I should have never went over there in the first place. ... My emotions got the best of me. I was a little heated. ... That's what I regret."

Kubiak said that Talib was "wrong" to get involved in the situation, but the coach was "convinced" Talib did not intentionally poke Allen in the eye. The NFL believes otherwise.

The suspension was imposed by NFL Vice President of Football Operations Merton Hanks, who ruled that Talib's action placed his opponent at unnecessary risk of injury and should have been avoided.

The suspension starts immediately. Talib is not allowed to attend any team functions until Monday, Nov. 16. Talib's appeal will be heard and decided by either Derrick Brooks or James Thrash, the officers jointly appointed and compensated by the NFL and NFLPA to decide appeals of on-field player discipline.

The Broncos' defense is coming off its worst game and will host the Chiefs on Sunday. While Kansas City has looked better lately, the Broncos' secondary depth should survive without Talib for a week.

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