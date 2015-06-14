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T.Y. Hilton: 'If they want to pay me, they'll pay me'

Published: Jun 14, 2015 at 03:56 AM

Colts owner Jim Irsay said last week the team hoped to sign wide receiver T.Y. Hilton to a new contract "sooner rather than later."

Hilton -- who's about to enter the final year of his rookie deal -- kept things simple while discussing his Colts future at his football camp on Saturday.

"If they want to pay me, they'll pay me," Hilton said, according to The Indianapolis Star. "It takes both sides to come to an agreement. I leave that up to my agent and just go out there and have fun."

Hilton's production on the field -- which included 82 receptions for 1,345 yards and seven touchdowns last season -- puts him in line for a second contract that could make him one of the richest wide receivers in the game.

The Colts added help for Hilton and quarterback Andrew Luck through the draft and free agency, signing veteran Andre Johnson then drafting Phillip Dorsett in the first round.

Hilton is scheduled to earn $665,000 this season, making him one of the biggest bargains in the NFL. With an Andrew Luck mega-deal on the horizon, the Colts will have to be business smart to keep their best quarterback and playmaker in the same building.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast welcomes Jeff Darlington to discuss minicamp stories, and Conor Orr calls in for the debut of a new segment. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

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