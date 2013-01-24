Super Bowl XLVII: Ravens, 49ers offer stories beyond headlines

"It is a big deal," Rice told me and Chris Carlin on "Loud Mouths" on SNY this week. "That's our coach. I've been with Coach Harbaugh for the last five years. I have gotten to know him as a man, a person, a father. This is special. The family ties make it even more special. His family will appreciate everything with two brothers coaching in the Super Bowl. And we want to win for him."