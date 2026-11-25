The Pittsburgh Steelers are waiving quarterback Aaron Rodgers after he made multiple allegations regarding head coach Mike McCarthy in a stunning appearance Wednesday on "The Pat McAfee Show," NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

The news was first reported by Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Rodgers' release was made official on the Wednesday league transaction wire.

The team announced late Tuesday that Rodgers would be inactive for Friday’s game against the Broncos, with Mason Rudolph set to start -- a shocking announcement coming hours after McCarthy had publicly committed to Rodgers remaining the starter after an ugly offensive showing in a loss to Philadelphia.

A day later, Rodgers went on ”The Pat McAfee Show" and said he learned of his benching from tight end Pat Freiermuth, while also saying it came after he had spoken up to McCarthy about the coach falling asleep and snoring in position meetings or missing team events.

Rodgers also said that McCarthy broke a huddle during halftime of the Steelers' Week 11 loss to the Eagles by saying, "1-2-3 Packers."

McCarthy held a news conference hours after Rodgers' "McAfee" appearance and declined to get into specifics regarding the QB's claims as he said he was focused their upcoming game against the Broncos.

McCarthy said there were "continuous" efforts to get a hold of Rodgers on Tuesday and that they were in touch with Rodgers' agent, Dave Dunn. Rapoport reported that was the reason behind the 11 p.m. ET announcement of Rudolph starting and Rodgers being inactive.

"The Philadelphia situation, at halftime was very emotional. … Embarrassing moment," McCarthy said. "I just think we work a lot of hours, so definitely a difference of opinion from what I was told about the comments.”