Steelers release Aaron Rodgers following stunning appearance on 'The Pat McAfee Show'
The Pittsburgh Steelers are waiving quarterback Aaron Rodgers after he made multiple allegations regarding head coach Mike McCarthy in a stunning appearance Wednesday on "The Pat McAfee Show," NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.
The news was first reported by Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Rodgers' release was made official on the Wednesday league transaction wire.
The team announced late Tuesday that Rodgers would be inactive for Friday’s game against the Broncos, with Mason Rudolph set to start -- a shocking announcement coming hours after McCarthy had publicly committed to Rodgers remaining the starter after an ugly offensive showing in a loss to Philadelphia.
A day later, Rodgers went on ”The Pat McAfee Show" and said he learned of his benching from tight end Pat Freiermuth, while also saying it came after he had spoken up to McCarthy about the coach falling asleep and snoring in position meetings or missing team events.
Rodgers also said that McCarthy broke a huddle during halftime of the Steelers' Week 11 loss to the Eagles by saying, "1-2-3 Packers."
McCarthy held a news conference hours after Rodgers' "McAfee" appearance and declined to get into specifics regarding the QB's claims as he said he was focused their upcoming game against the Broncos.
McCarthy said there were "continuous" efforts to get a hold of Rodgers on Tuesday and that they were in touch with Rodgers' agent, Dave Dunn. Rapoport reported that was the reason behind the 11 p.m. ET announcement of Rudolph starting and Rodgers being inactive.
"The Philadelphia situation, at halftime was very emotional. … Embarrassing moment," McCarthy said. "I just think we work a lot of hours, so definitely a difference of opinion from what I was told about the comments.”
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McCarthy was head coach of Green Bay from 2006 through his in-season firing in 2018. Rodgers was with the team throughout McCarthy's tenure.
Rodgers said on "McAfee" that he had discussed McCarthy’s inattentiveness with the coach and had talked to him about changing play-calling duties.
“If you try and bench me or don’t change the play-calling, then you should just release me, because I feel like at this point, I’m doing what’s right for the organization,” Rodgers said.
“He responded with, 'I’m going to do what’s right by the organization, 'which in his mind was getting rid of me,” Rodgers added. “Now obviously he got the owner and the [general manager] on his side.”
McCarthy said on Wednesday, without getting into specifics, that Rodgers made an "ultimatum" that was "outside of his job description" and that it was his decision to bench Rodgers.
Rodgers signed a one-year contract that included $22 million guaranteed to return to Pittsburgh this past spring, a move that he said was made in part due to the organization's decision to hire McCarthy after Mike Tomlin's 19-year tenure ended.
"I did vouch for him, so I am accountable with this," said Rodgers, who won a Super Bowl with McCarthy during their time together on the Packers. "I'm not a victim here. I am accountable."
Rapoport reported on Wednesday that McCarthy has the full support of the Steelers organization.
“I know how to win, and that’s the facts," McCarthy said when asked if he is the right person to lead the club. "This is my third program. I plan on winning here because of the men because of this organization. What we’ve got started, and the opportunity we have to learn and grow today because of some of the things that frankly should have been talked about earlier. This is a grow opportunity that I intend to take full advantage of.”
The Steelers' original plan was to keep Rodgers following his benching, Rapoport reported Wednesday, they changed course after his appearance on "McAfee."
The past 24 hours mark an unprecedented turn of events for a Steelers team that remains in the thick of the AFC playoff race.
Pittsburgh (6-4) is currently the No. 7 seed in the AFC postseason picture with a 61% chance to reach the playoffs that can rise to 74% with a win over the Broncos, per Next Gen Stats. A loss will drop the Steelers' chances to 52%.
Their next three games are against AFC West-leading Denver, surging Houston and AFC South leader Jacksonville.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.