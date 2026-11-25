If Aaron Rodgers has indeed taken his final snap, the future Hall of Fame quarterback’s NFL epitaph will read: Got benched for Mason Rudolph.

At 11:10 p.m. ET on Tuesday, the Steelers announced that Rudolph will start under center for Friday’s game against the Denver Broncos. The note -- which came from longtime Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten, not head coach Mike McCarthy or general manager Omar Khan -- also added that Rodgers will be inactive.

Rodgers went from starter of a playoff team to ostensibly banished.

Reports immediately surfaced that it wasn’t a freak injury or illness, but a coaching decision made after Rodgers took first-team reps in practice to start the week. The Steelers wanted it known it was their choice.

It’s one thing to bench a struggling 42-year-old QB; it’s quite another to do so at 11 p.m. three days before a game on a short week against a fellow AFC playoff contender.

That the decision came down in the dark of night after McCarthy rebuffed questions on Monday about Rodgers' status as QB1 and both did their normally scheduled media on Tuesday suggests there’s more to the story. Much more.

In the absence of those answers, let’s run through the aftermath of Pittsburgh's stunning decision.