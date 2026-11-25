Aaron Rodgers aftermath: Why Steelers benched QB, what's next under center and more
If Aaron Rodgers has indeed taken his final snap, the future Hall of Fame quarterback’s NFL epitaph will read: Got benched for Mason Rudolph.
At 11:10 p.m. ET on Tuesday, the Steelers announced that Rudolph will start under center for Friday’s game against the Denver Broncos. The note -- which came from longtime Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten, not head coach Mike McCarthy or general manager Omar Khan -- also added that Rodgers will be inactive.
Rodgers went from starter of a playoff team to ostensibly banished.
Reports immediately surfaced that it wasn’t a freak injury or illness, but a coaching decision made after Rodgers took first-team reps in practice to start the week. The Steelers wanted it known it was their choice.
It’s one thing to bench a struggling 42-year-old QB; it’s quite another to do so at 11 p.m. three days before a game on a short week against a fellow AFC playoff contender.
That the decision came down in the dark of night after McCarthy rebuffed questions on Monday about Rodgers' status as QB1 and both did their normally scheduled media on Tuesday suggests there’s more to the story. Much more.
In the absence of those answers, let’s run through the aftermath of Pittsburgh's stunning decision.
Rodgers was playing poorly
There is no sugar-coating it: Rodgers has looked every bit a QB who turns 43 next week.
His inability to maneuver the pocket coupled with a desire not to get hit has led to a brutally ineffective offense. There have been brief flashes this season when you could see the arm talent, or he slung an eye-popping needle thread that made you say, “THAT is Aaron Rodgers.” However, they’re more infrequent these days than a good blockbuster movie. Most weeks, Rodgers greenlights a dud.
Rodgers has gone five straight games with a passer rating below 100, his longest single-season streak since doing so in each of his final seven career games with the Packers in 2022. This season, he’s completed 60.9 percent of his passes, lower than in all but one season since he became a starter. He has thrown for 2,241 yards with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions. He’s taken 31 sacks, the fourth-most in the NFL, but he has by far the most sack yards at 257, which means he’s not taking 0- or 1-yard scramble sacks. No, he’s getting walloped for 8-yard losses because he can’t get away.
A sitting duck will get squashed.
Rodgers' EPA per dropback sits at -0.17, fifth-worst of any QB with at least 100 pass attempts, and lower than the likes of Cam Ward, Jameis Winston, Michael Penix Jr. and Deshaun Watson. It marks his lowest EPA/dropback of the Next Gen Stats era (since 2016), not counting his one-pass season with the Jets.
He has a win probability added, which measures how much a single play changes a team's chances of winning, of -164.3%, better than only the recently cut Daniel Jones (for reference, Josh Allen leads in the metric with 228%).
The issues aren’t solely on Rodgers. The offensive line has become a sieve in recent weeks, bottoming out after Mason McCormick's injury. A running game that flashed with Jaylen Warren carrying the load has sunk into the abyss -- to the point that a 42-year-old Rodgers led the Steelers in rushing in last Sunday's loss to Philadelphia. And the receiver corps is a mess, highlighted by DK Metcalf’s atrocious play and recent ejection.
A 32-year-old Rodgers could have overcome those issues. The 42-year-old version is dead in the water.
History with McCarthy turn into a negative?
Rodgers said this offseason that after Mike Tomlin stepped down, he planned to retire. The Steelers' move to hire McCarthy, according to Rodgers, changed his mind, and he returned for a 22nd season.
The relationship being the impetus for a return, however, flies in the face of how things ended for the coach and QB in Green Bay. After an epic early career run, including a Super Bowl and multiple MVPs, Rodgers and McCarthy began to clash. The QB wanted more ownership of the offense, believing the scheme had become stale and predictable. By the end, Rodgers was publicly prodding the coach and trashing the offense.
McCarthy was eventually fired with four games left in the 2018 season. Rodgers said at the time he and McCarthy had a great relationship, but all the reporting suggested otherwise -- at the very least, their football relationship was strained. Whether it’s perception or reality that Rodgers got McCarthy fired, the record will show the Packers chose the QB over the coach.
So all that history just got washed away? More likely it was simply buried by two intelligent adults who figured they needed to make things work to have any success in 2026. Rodgers wanted one last ride. McCarthy wanted to find coaching success again, this time with his hometown team.
In the end, however, both are big personalities. Multiple times this season, cameras caught the coach and QB clashing mid-game. At one point, McCarthy had to apologize for clearly calling Rodgers a "f------ a------" during a prime-time loss to the Browns. The relationship was clearly not sunshine and roses.
Regardless, McCarthy publicly stood by Rodgers through the struggles, even pointing out that porous blocking played a role in Sunday’s issues.
So what changed that made McCarthy decide to switch? Did the choice come from above? The front office? Ownership? Heck, did Rodgers himself decide he’d had enough? These are all questions we do not yet have answers to.
In the void, it's fair to wonder whether a relationship that soured in Green Bay quickly turned acrid in Pittsburgh.
Why now?
The most interesting part of all of this is the timing.
The announcement coming in the dead of night from the Pittsburgh PR staff, not a coach or front office member, has its own set of dubious questions.
One theory suggests that Rodgers’ mild criticism of the front office on Tuesday for how they handled receiver Max Hurleman this season -- saying he should have been activated a lot sooner than last week -- might have led to the benching. However, that feels a little heavy-handed, given that Rodgers has never shied away from critiquing anyone. The Steelers know this.
The calendar is a completely different issue for Pittsburgh.
Despite the struggles, the Steelers still sit at No. 7 in the AFC with a 6-4 record, tied with the sixth-place Cleveland Browns. They’re one game clear of the New England Patriots, who are without QB Drake Maye, and two games ahead of the Jekyll-and-Hyde Houston Texans.
Not only did the Steelers pull the plug on Rodgers while still in the thick of the hunt, but they did so as they’re set for a gauntlet run against three playoff-contending clubs: Friday against Denver, Week 13 on "Sunday Night Football" versus Houston, and Week 14 on "Monday Night Football" against Jacksonville. All are standalone games.
It’s sink-or-swim time for the Steelers' playoff hopes. They decided they have a better shot at swimming through the deep end without a quadragenarian at the helm.
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Mason Rudolph, really?
Well, Rudolph is in a heck of a spot.
The 31-year-old is thrust into the spotlight as the man replacing a legend. Good luck.
Perhaps the younger, more mobile Rudolph can succeed where Rodgers failed. In theory, he should be better able to maneuver the pocket and make plays out of the structure. But let’s not pretend he’s Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen or Brock Purdy. Rudolph is a fine backup, but asking him to save the Steelers' season over the final seven weeks is a bit much.
Sure, Rudolph did have that 3-0 run in 2023 in which he replaced Kenny Pickett and helped spearhead the Steelers to the postseason -- only to get walloped by the Bills. Since then, Rudolph has gone 1-5 over two seasons as a starter with the Tennessee Titans and Steelers. Notably, he puts the ball in harm’s way a lot (3.6% turnover-worthy play rate, per PFF), without many big-time or splash plays to show for it. He owns a career 64.2 completion rate with 30 TDs and 22 INTs.
Pittsburgh is essentially asking a career backup to save their season.
No pressure.
Will Allar or Howard get a shot?
The Steelers selected QBs in each of the past two seasons: a 2025 sixth-rounder on Will Howard and a 2026 third-rounder on Drew Allar. With Rodgers benching, the long-term question is whether either will get a chance to spin his wheels this season. Allar flashed a bit more in preseason action, but both were roller-coasters during the exhibition schedule, neither looking ready for the full-time bright lights.
Allar’s status as a mid-round pick makes him the more likely of the two to get a shot if things keep going sideways. The Steelers need to know what they might have in the Penn State product before deciding on their 2027 QB.
If Rudolph turns around the ship and keeps the Steelers in playoff contention, neither youngster will see the field, barring injury. However, if a two-game losing streak turns into, say, five straight losses, Pittsburgh will find itself in a spot where test-driving someone born this millennium makes the most sense.