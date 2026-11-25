Late Tuesday evening, the Pittsburgh Steelers released a statement that shocked the NFL world.

Pittsburgh announced that future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be inactive Friday for the team’s home game against the Denver Broncos. Mason Rudolph will start.

The statement, issued by longtime Steelers director of communications Burt Lauten, simply read: “The Pittsburgh Steelers have named Mason Rudolph the starting quarterback for the game this Friday against the Denver Broncos.

“Aaron Rodgers will be inactive for the game on Friday.”

NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe reported that Rodgers, who was not listed on the team’s Tuesday injury report, has been benched. ESPN's Brooke Pryor reported the benching was a coaches' decision made over the course of Tuesday that was as much about Rudolph hopefully sparking the Steelers offense as it was Rodgers' struggling play of late.

Pittsburgh has lost its last two games with Rodgers, 42, completing 45 of 73 passes (61.6%) for 370 yards, three touchdowns and an 88.3 rating while averaging a miniscule 5.9 yards per attempt and taking eight sacks.

Following the team’s 19-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy, who was also Rodgers’ longtime coach with the Green Bay Packers, supported his QB.

“Aaron Rodgers is our quarterback,” McCarthy said Monday when asked about a potential change.

He is no longer the Steelers’ quarterback and Rodgers, a four-time AP NFL Most Valuable Player, has now potentially played his final snap in the NFL. After agreeing to re-sign with the Steelers ahead of the 2026 campaign, Rodgers, whose career has offered as many dazzling highlights as indecisive career decisions, has been adamant this will be his final year in the league.

Throughout his 22nd NFL season, Rodgers has thrown for 2,241 yards (224.1 per game), 16 touchdowns and six interceptions with a 39.0 success rate, 86.6 QB rating, 31 sacks (for a league-worst 257 yards) and 6.2 yards per attempt.

Rodgers' inability to stoke any kind of long game in the passing attack has been a key factor in Pittsburgh languishing as the 22nd-ranked passing attack and failing to surpass 200 passing yards for four consecutive games.

At 6-4 and tied for second in the AFC North, McCarthy and the Steelers are making a massive, headline-garnering move in the hopes that Rudolph can infuse a bit more offense.

Rudolph has appeared in four games this year, but has gone 1-of-4 for 2 yards in mop-up duty. A 2018 third-round pick of the Steelers once viewed as a successor for Ben Roethlisberger, Rudolph is on his second stint with the team. He's started 14 games for Pittsburgh from 2019-2023 and 2025 through this year. He's thrown for 4,927 yards, 30 touchdowns and 22 interceptions in his career, which includes a 2024 stint with the Tennessee Titans.

Rudolph's most notable time with Pittsburgh is what led him to Tennessee as a free agent. Rudolph took over the starting reins from Kenny Pickett in Week 16 of the 2023 season, winning three games as a starter to pilot Pittsburgh into the playoffs.

McCarthy is hoping for similar results mined by then-head coach Mike Tomlin.

The Steelers also roster second-year quarterback Will Howard and rookie Drew Allar. Seen as the hopeful future at quarterback for the club, neither has played an NFL down and at least one will be active on Friday.

Regardless of Tuesday's late-night stunner, Rodgers will be enshrined in Canton one day and looked upon as one of the greatest arm talents in league lore.

He played 18 seasons for the Packers from 2005-2022, which included a Super Bowl win with McCarthy, and all of his four MVPs, 10 Pro Bowls and four All-Pros. He lasted well beyond McCarthy, who was fired amid the 2018 season. Rodgers moved on to the New York Jets in a failed union for both parties from 2023-2024 before joining the Steelers. After much ado and waiting, he signed with Pittsburgh deep into the 2025 offseason. He did the same this past offseason, though he recommended his former coach, McCarthy, as a replacement for Tomlin.

If this is to be the last of Rodgers' playing days, it will be an unceremonious end to an all-time magnificent career.