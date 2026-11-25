Tyler Shough appears to have bottomed out in the confidence department in recent weeks. He’s struggled with ball security and is consistently falling short of uplifting an offense that desperately needs him to be a hero -- an unfair ask of a second-year quarterback -- and while he’s still good for a few pretty throws per week, his upward arrow has leveled out at best. The same (or worse) is true for the Saints.

appears to have bottomed out in the confidence department in recent weeks. He’s struggled with ball security and is consistently falling short of uplifting an offense that desperately needs him to be a hero -- an unfair ask of a second-year quarterback -- and while he’s still good for a few pretty throws per week, his upward arrow has leveled out at best. The same (or worse) is true for the Saints. Justin Herbert doesn't seem to trust his line nor the scheme to get receivers open. He's pulling his eyes down remarkably quick but isn't quite a good enough scrambler to make that a consistently viable method of success for himself or the Chargers’ offense. He’s also been on the receiving end of some wild requests (e.g., running a speed option out of Pistol in a goal-to-go situation in the fourth quarter of a 10-point game) from his offensive coordinator. We’re going to need a full post-mortem on the offense once the regular season is complete, because it sure looks like they’ve managed to break a franchise quarterback in one campaign.

doesn't seem to trust his line nor the scheme to get receivers open. He's pulling his eyes down remarkably quick but isn't quite a good enough scrambler to make that a consistently viable method of success for himself or the Chargers’ offense. He’s also been on the receiving end of some wild requests (e.g., running a speed option out of Pistol in a goal-to-go situation in the fourth quarter of a 10-point game) from his offensive coordinator. We’re going to need a full post-mortem on the offense once the regular season is complete, because it sure looks like they’ve managed to break a franchise quarterback in one campaign. In case you missed it, the Steelers are releasing 42-year-old Aaron Rodgers. He looked every bit of his age against the Eagles last week, operating an offense that wasn't giving him open targets quickly enough to get the ball out in time. Pittsburgh lacked a quality rushing attack and the pass protection was poor, too, leading to instances in which Rodgers basically sacked himself because he’s just not as mobile as he was earlier in his career. Benching him on Tuesday was a shock because, you know, it’s Aaron Rodgers. But if you’d taken the name off the back of his jersey, you’d have wondered why it hadn’t happened sooner.

Next Gen Stats insight (via NFL Pro): After averaging 0.8 air yards per attempt in the first half, Aaron Rodgers averaged 11.8 air yards per attempt in the second half against the Eagles. Rodgers threw only one downfield pass in the first half but attempted nine in the second half, completing two for 53 yards and a touchdown. The Eagles blitzed Rodgers just three times in the game, but they resulted in one completion for one yard and two sacks.