NFL QB rankings, Week 12: Brock Purdy retakes throne; Jayden Daniels hits season high
NOTES:
- Up/down arrows illustrate movement from the Week 11 QB Index.
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TIER 1
2026 stats: 10 games | 71.0 pct | 2624 pass yds | 9.0 ypa | 23 pass TDs | 5 INTs | 222 rush yds | 2 rush TDs | 0 fumbles
2026 stats: 10 games | 74.2 pct | 3095 pass yds | 8.1 ypa | 29 pass TDs | 6 INTs | 84 rush yds | 3 rush TDs | 2 fumbles
2026 stats: 11 games | 65.7 pct | 3049 pass yds | 7.3 ypa | 25 pass TDs | 6 INTs | 118 rush yds | 2 rush TDs | 1 fumble
2026 stats: 10 games | 67.1 pct | 2709 pass yds | 8.0 ypa | 22 pass TDs | 4 INTs | 100 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 3 fumbles
2026 stats: 10 games | 67.8 pct | 2716 pass yds | 8.2 ypa | 20 pass TDs | 4 INTs | 35 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 6 fumbles
2026 stats: 10 games | 64.2 pct | 2527 pass yds | 8.4 ypa | 14 pass TDs | 9 INTs | 290 rush yds | 11 rush TDs | 4 fumbles
- Brock Purdy added another line to his résumé: Foil to Brian Flores’ defense. Purdy executed coach Kyle Shanahan’s game plan nearly flawlessly against the Vikings, making quick decisions and delivering accurate passes before Minnesota’s blitz-happy attack could reach him. He helped the 49ers capitalize on slight advantages to power a remarkably productive night for San Francisco. Unfortunately, Purdy is now dealing with an ankle injury that might keep him out of Sunday's game against the rival Seahawks.
- Joe Burrow’s MVP candidacy took a hit Monday night in a wet affair against the Commanders. Instead of feasting on defenses who fear the big play and surrender underneath completions, Burrow encountered a Washington defense that played aggressively and refused to give him layups. With rain and wind making for a tough night, Burrow and the Bengals struggled to find a rhythm. As Burrow said afterward, Washington doubled Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase on nearly every play, eliminating his favorite targets from his typically successful equation and forcing him to find answers elsewhere. He still played well, but it didn’t produce the same prosperous outing. He’ll need to bounce back emphatically in Week 12 to quiet the new crop of doubters.
- Dak Prescott takes the field every week understanding the Cowboys’ chances of victory rest on his arm. He appears to welcome the responsibility, letting it fly without a second thought and posting absurd numbers. In the last two weeks, Prescott has completed 58-of-84 passes for 668 yards and nine touchdowns. He added a rushing score for good measure in Dallas’ runaway win over Tennessee on Sunday. He, CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens are flourishing, just as we all expected entering this season. He’ll need to continue producing at such a rate if the Cowboys are going to have any hope of catching the Giants in the NFC East race.
- Patrick Mahomes has capitalized on a few favorable developments in recent weeks, which is undoubtedly inflating his status among the league’s other quarterbacks, but might also be a sign of things to come. He’s back to attempting ego-fueled throws we haven’t seen him willingly try in a few years and continues to benefit from the addition of Josh Downs (along with the emergence of running back Emmett Johnson). Mahomes’ successes have even made Travis Kelce look younger. Don’t be surprised if Mahomes stays in the MVP conversation through season’s end.
- Jared Goff is directing one of the NFL’s most dependable offenses with a calm nature that only comes with extensive experience gained by playing the position with a familiar cast. He’s distributing the ball more evenly in recent weeks than he has all season -- a good sign for those who were worried the Lions were too dependent on Jahmyr Gibbs -- and the Lions are reaping the rewards. At times, their scoring drives look too easy to have occurred in the NFL, but that goes to how comfortable Goff is behind an offensive line that gives him time to find his talented teammates.
- Josh Allen hasn't been the same old scintillating, superhero quarterback over the last month, largely because Buffalo hasn't needed it from him. He's still quite good, of course, and last week he made a subtle move that is burned in my brain when he sidestepped a closing Chop Robinson with a lithe lateral shuffle that forced the ascending edge rusher to whiff on a tackle attempt as Allen fired a successful pass. Amid the Bills’ business-as-usual offensive approach -- which has included some tinkering against inferior competition -- Allen is still producing some special plays; they just aren’t the headlining factor.
Next Gen Stats insights (via NFL Pro): In Week 11, Joe Burrow was blitzed on 44.2% of his dropbacks, the highest rate he’s faced since Week 1 (48.6%). Against the blitz, Burrow completed 9 of his 17 passes for 91 yards and one touchdown; his 52.9% completion percentage against the blitz is his second lowest of the season. Against the blitz, he targeted Ja'Marr Chase seven times, completing just four passes for 23 yards; no other pass catcher was targeted more than two times when blitzed.
TIER 2
2026 stats: 10 games | 64.0 pct | 2656 pass yds | 7.7 ypa | 22 pass TDs | 4 INTs | 147 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 3 fumbles
2026 stats: 10 games | 64.1 pct | 2585 pass yds | 8.4 ypa | 22 pass TDs | 7 INTs | 113 rush yds | 0 rush TDs | 5 fumbles
2026 stats: 10 games | 63.0 pct | 2838 pass yds | 7.7 ypa | 20 pass TDs | 7 INTs | 23 rush yds | 2 rush TDs | 5 fumbles
2026 stats: 8 games | 64.9 pct | 1788 pass yds | 7.2 ypa | 10 pass TDs | 2 INTs | 335 rush yds | 2 rush TDs | 2 fumbles
2026 stats: 7 games | 68.3 pct | 1727 pass yds | 7.9 ypa | 10 pass TDs | 6 INTs | 156 rush yds | 2 rush TDs | 2 fumbles
- After a rough second half in a Week 10 loss to Cleveland, C.J. Stroud dunked on the Colts in Week 11. He fired a strike down the seam to Kayshon Boutte for a touchdown, extended a play by stepping up and out of the pocket before connecting with tight end Marlin Klein for a score and, most predictably, tossed a perfect jump ball to contested-catch master Nico Collins for a TD. He was back to the sharp Stroud we’ve seen for most of 2026. He will need to continue to play at that level to keep the Texans’ playoff hopes alive.
- Trevor Lawrence’s hot streak ended with a bit of a thud against the Giants. He was under constant pressure caused by a hyper-aggressive New York defense and didn’t get settled until the game had progressed deep into the second half, at which point he returned to the Lawrence we’ve grown accustomed to seeing for most of 2026. His struggles in goal-to-go situations contributed to Jacksonville’s loss, though, and it’s impossible to ignore the incredibly ugly interception he threw early in the contest.
- Jordan Love had a week off to work on finding a comfortable place after Minnesota scrambled Green Bay for a second time this season. With the Packers at 6-4, Love will need to be at his best to keep the team in the race for a playoff spot.
- At long last, Jayden Daniels has rediscovered the form that made him the Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2024. The dual-threat quarterback has overcome the loss of Terry McLaurin by forming a strong connection with rookie receiver Antonio Williams and leaning on Stefon Diggs in must-have situations, opening up an offense that seemed doomed to many just a few weeks ago. His performances in the clutch have been especially valuable; Daniels has led game-winning scoring drives in each of the Commanders’ last two contests, helping them start to climb out of the 2-5-1 hole they’d dug for themselves. Most importantly, Daniels is staying healthy even while using his legs to cause problems for opposing defenses. Their odds remain long, but with Daniels playing at a high level, I wouldn’t count out the Commanders.
- Week 11 was another instance in which Caleb Williams wasn’t quite at his best, but he did enough to help the Bears win a low-scoring game. Box-score scanners will note his interception but won’t mention the fact it occurred when his pass was deflected into the air. Those who watched will agree with the scanners, though, that Williams hasn’t been nearly as prolific as we’ve come to expect. The Thanksgiving game against the Lions presents a fantastic opportunity for Williams to respond on a big stage.
Next Gen Stats insights (via NFL Pro): Jayden Daniels completed 23 of his 35 passes for 289 yards in a Week 11 win against the Bengals; 34.3% of Daniels' passes traveled at least 10 air yards, his third-highest rate of the season. On his downfield pass attempts, Daniels completed 7 of his 12 throws for a season-high 175 yards. Daniels completed 3 of his season-high 6 deep pass attempts for 93 yards.
TIER 3
2026 stats: 11 games | 64.8 pct | 2782 pass yds | 7.2 ypa | 22 pass TDs | 10 INTs | 18 rush yds | 2 rush TDs | 4 fumbles
2026 stats: 10 games | 61.1 pct | 2651 pass yds | 7.2 ypa | 18 pass TDs | 7 INTs | 46 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 2 fumbles
2026 stats: 10 games | 66.7 pct | 2623 pass yds | 7.1 ypa | 19 pass TDs | 10 INTs | 17 rush yds | 0 rush TDs | 1 fumble
2026 stats: 11 games | 68.1 pct | 2402 pass yds | 7.7 ypa | 15 pass TDs | 3 INTs | 58 rush yds | 0 rush TDs | 4 fumbles
2026 stats: 9 games | 65.1 pct | 2118 pass yds | 7.3 ypa | 7 pass TDs | 4 INTs | 266 rush yds | 2 rush TDs | 8 fumbles
2026 stats: 10 games | 64.4 pct | 1962 pass yds | 6.2 ypa | 10 pass TDs | 6 INTs | 154 rush yds | 3 rush TDs | 4 fumbles
2026 stats: 3 games | 55.4 pct | 458 pass yds | 6.2 ypa | 3 pass TDs | 1 INT | 47 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 0 fumbles
- Kirk Cousins’ triumphant second act with the Vikings took a hit on Sunday night in Mexico City. He produced a solid first half in what was a close game, then grabbed a shovel and dumped some dirt on his team’s hopes of victory in the final two minutes of the second quarter when he took the bait offered by a disguised Cover 3, resulting in a pick-six. The second half was almost entirely forgettable, as Minnesota never had much of a realistic chance to mount a comeback with Cousins struggling to connect with his targets. It’s probably a one-game lull that won’t matter much in the larger picture, but until the Vikings bounce back, it will sting.
- Bryce Young continues to yo-yo up and down the index in 2026, following up a rough day in New Orleans with an explosive outing in a wild win over Baltimore. He produced one of his more impressive and efficient performances in the chaotic victory, leading a late scoring drive to push the NFC South-leading Panthers past the Ravens. If he finds more success in Week 12 against Tampa Bay, he just might be ready to make postseason plans.
- Matthew Stafford entered the bye after delivering a remarkably clean and carefree performance against Arizona in Week 10. He’ll need to be that and more for the Rams to stay in the playoff hunt amid the many losses they’ve suffered on offense.
- Geno Smith led what was essentially a perfect game for the Jets offensively in Week 11. On six total possessions, New York scored three touchdowns, kicked two field goals and kneeled out the remaining clock for the final drive. That was made possible by Smith, who threw sharp passes, extended plays confidently and paid no mind to what the Chargers were doing to attempt to stop him. Sterling Shepard owes Smith a steak dinner for finding him for two touchdowns.
- Deshaun Watson has enjoyed a stunning turnaround season under coach Todd Monken and is talking about being open to staying in Cleveland beyond 2026. Calling that reality remarkable would be an understatement. With the Browns sitting at 6-4 and very much alive in the AFC North race, can Watson -- coming off three straight games with 300+ yards -- keep it going, or is this where things head south?
- Cam Ward has made positive strides under coordinator Brian Daboll in recent weeks, appearing to find a place of comfort. Ward is using his natural talents and instincts to turn the Titans’ offense into a competitive outfit. It wasn’t enough, however, to keep up with Dallas’ scoring onslaught in Week 11. Ward also encountered more pressure than he’s used to and struggled as a result.
- Fernando Mendoza began his journey as a starter with a brutal two-game stretch against defenses (Seattle and Denver) that typically challenge even the NFL’s best and most experienced passers. It didn't stop Mendoza from powering a 17-point comeback against the Broncos, though. He had the Raiders in position to potentially send the game into overtime before an unfortunate pick-six ended their hopes. The ball launches out of Mendoza’s hand and his accuracy (along with his playmaking under duress) is already exceeding the benchmark for most quarterbacks. Raiders fans have good reason to be excited about the future with Mendoza leading the way.
Next Gen Stats insights (via NFL Pro): Geno Smith was pressured just five times on 23 dropbacks in Week 11 against the Chargers, his lowest pressure rate faced in a game this season (21.7%). Smith completed 15-of-17 passes for 149 yards and two touchdowns when he was kept clean, recording a season-high 72.2% success rate on those dropbacks. Smith was especially effective targeting out-breaking routes, completing 8-of-9 passes for 98 yards and a touchdown. Smith has thrown for 912 yards targeting out-breaking routes this season, nearly 50 more than the next-closest quarterback (Dak Prescott: 873).
TIER 4
2026 stats: 10 games | 59.9 pct | 1955 pass yds | 6.1 ypa | 12 pass TDs | 5 INTs | 121 rush yds | 2 rush TDs | 8 fumbles
2025 stats: 6 games | 59.2 pct | 1088 pass yds | 7.7 ypa | 3 pass TDs | 2 INTs | 118 rush yds | 0 rush TDs | 1 fumble
2026 stats: 4 games | 73.1 pct | 837 pass yds | 9.0 ypa | 7 pass TDs | 0 INTs | 49 rush yds | 0 rush TDs | 2 fumbles
2026 stats: 10 games | 65.6 pct | 2330 pass yds | 8.4 ypa | 18 pass TDs | 11 INTs | 230 rush yds | 3 rush TDs | 6 fumbles
2026 stats: 7 games | 60.6 pct | 1109 pass yds | 6.3 ypa | 5 pass TDs | 4 INTs | 116 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 7 fumbles
2026 stats: 10 games | 63.9 pct | 2335 pass yds | 6.0 ypa | 11 pass TDs | 9 INTs | 96 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 0 fumbles
- Week by week, inch by inch, deep shot by deep shot, Bo Nix is becoming a competent quarterback. He’s steadily abandoning his fear of chucking it deep, is getting more active outside of the pocket and finally converted a third-and-long against the Raiders. These are all encouraging developments for a team that is following an upward trend toward peaking in January. Nix is on that path, too. If one needs proof, just check his bomb to Marvin Mims Jr. that set up a Jonah Coleman touchdown from a yard out. That’s the deep strike that will promote Denver’s offense into a corner office.
- We should remind ourselves that J.J. McCarthy was traded from Rapunzel’s tower in Minnesota into a starting job in the middle of the season with the expectation he would keep the Giants’ promising start going. That’s a tall task for any quarterback, and especially one with minimal pro experience. Given the circumstances, McCarthy has exceeded expectations, playing winning football and keeping the Giants’ offense productive enough to triumph. Is he great? No. Is he limited in some respects? Sure. But McCarthy is doing a fine job overall, which is all the Giants can realistically expect from him.
- Drew Lock has played well enough to convince some subsets of fans that he’s a better starting option than a healthy Sam Darnold. It’s fair to consider such a scenario, given Darnold’s reemerging struggles with turnovers, but it’s not exactly the place the reigning champs want to be in at this point in the season.
- Drake Maye suffered what could be a season-ending injury in the Patriots’ most recent game. Tommy DeVito hasn’t yet started a game in his place, though, so I’ll spend this remaining space eulogizing Maye’s third professional season, in which he never received a real chance to build a rapport with A.J. Brown. The QB found a bit of a hot streak after a challenging start, and saw it all come crashing down before the Patriots could ride it to lasting success.
- Baker Mayfield improved in his latest outing, but not enough to overcome a less productive running game and an offensive line that proved porous at the worst possible time in a road loss to Detroit. He’s still not the quarterback he was in previous seasons and appears hesitant amid the chaos of a typical passing down.
- Jacoby Brissett managed to produce more positive plays in his second outing as the Ravens’ starter than he did in his first. He also fell victim to a chaotic game against the Panthers that included four Baltimore turnovers, a quartet of giveaways completed by Brissett’s unnecessary heave toward the sideline in the game’s final minute, which ended in an interception. If the Ravens want to live on the razor’s edge going forward, Brissett can get them there, but there’s no guarantee it’ll result in wins.
Next Gen Stats insights (via NFL Pro): Bo Nix completed 19-of-35 passes for 225 yards, one touchdown and an interception in the Broncos' Week 11 victory over the Raiders. Nix was blitzed on 32.4% of dropbacks, completing 6-of-11 passes (54.5%) for 94 yards and one touchdown, averaging 8.5 yards per attempt against the blitz. Entering Week 11, Nix averaged the lowest completion percentage (42.9%) and fewest yards per attempt (4.5) against blitzes in the NFL.
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TIER 5
2026 stats: 10 games | 66.0 pct | 2395 pass yds | 6.2 ypa | 16 pass TDs | 8 INTs | 221 rush yds | 2 rush TDs | 9 fumbles
2026 stats: 10 games | 62.4 pct | 1851 pass yds | 6.8 ypa | 8 pass TDs | 11 INTs | 273 rush yds | 2 rush TDs | 8 fumbles
2025 stats: 10 games | 60.9 pct | 2241 pass yds | 6.2 ypa | 16 pass TDs | 6 INTs | 51 rush yds | 0 rush TDs | 3 fumbles
- Tyler Shough appears to have bottomed out in the confidence department in recent weeks. He’s struggled with ball security and is consistently falling short of uplifting an offense that desperately needs him to be a hero -- an unfair ask of a second-year quarterback -- and while he’s still good for a few pretty throws per week, his upward arrow has leveled out at best. The same (or worse) is true for the Saints.
- Justin Herbert doesn't seem to trust his line nor the scheme to get receivers open. He's pulling his eyes down remarkably quick but isn't quite a good enough scrambler to make that a consistently viable method of success for himself or the Chargers’ offense. He’s also been on the receiving end of some wild requests (e.g., running a speed option out of Pistol in a goal-to-go situation in the fourth quarter of a 10-point game) from his offensive coordinator. We’re going to need a full post-mortem on the offense once the regular season is complete, because it sure looks like they’ve managed to break a franchise quarterback in one campaign.
- In case you missed it, the Steelers are releasing 42-year-old Aaron Rodgers. He looked every bit of his age against the Eagles last week, operating an offense that wasn't giving him open targets quickly enough to get the ball out in time. Pittsburgh lacked a quality rushing attack and the pass protection was poor, too, leading to instances in which Rodgers basically sacked himself because he’s just not as mobile as he was earlier in his career. Benching him on Tuesday was a shock because, you know, it’s Aaron Rodgers. But if you’d taken the name off the back of his jersey, you’d have wondered why it hadn’t happened sooner.
Next Gen Stats insight (via NFL Pro): After averaging 0.8 air yards per attempt in the first half, Aaron Rodgers averaged 11.8 air yards per attempt in the second half against the Eagles. Rodgers threw only one downfield pass in the first half but attempted nine in the second half, completing two for 53 yards and a touchdown. The Eagles blitzed Rodgers just three times in the game, but they resulted in one completion for one yard and two sacks.
TIER 6
2026 stats: 2 games | 52.7 pct | 310 pass yds | 5.6 ypa | 0 pass TDs | 0 INTs | 71 rush yds | 0 rush TDs | 2 fumbles
2026 stats: 8 games | 60.7 pct | 1730 pass yds | 7.1 ypa | 10 pass TDs | 7 INTs | 94 rush yds | 0 rush TDs | 5 fumbles
2026 stats: 1 game | 58.1 pct | 155 pass yds | 5.0 ypa | 1 pass TD | 0 INTs | 5 rush yds | 0 rush TDs | 1 fumble
2026 stats: 2 games | 44.6 pct | 311 pass yds | 4.8 ypa | 0 pass TDs | 1 INT | 13 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 1 fumble
2026 stats: 11 games | 58.4 pct | 1974 pass yds | 5.6 ypa | 7 pass TDs | 13 INTs | 98 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 5 fumbles
- Joe Milton III helped the Eagles take an early lead, missed a few layups because he’s a flamethrowing quarterback who knows only one speed, then finally learned how to take a little bit off his fastball just in time to convert a game-sealing third down against the Steelers. It was a nice moment for an Eagles team that hasn’t enjoyed one since September.
- Statistically, Michael Penix Jr. has been one of the least effective quarterbacks in the NFL in recent weeks. The offense has suffered because of it, and there’s no guarantee the bye will be the antidote the Falcons need to address their current affliction. Hopefully he can figure it out, because he was rather sharp during that brief moment in the sun that the Falcons enjoyed earlier this season, but they’re currently living in a perpetually overcast setting.
- It’s really not fair to expect Josh Johnson to walk into the Cardinals’ starting lineup and generate much of anything on such short notice. His 18-for-31, 155-yard, one-TD outing was honestly a success, given the circumstances presented by one of the least competitive teams in the NFL.
- Kyle McCord is operating a low-ceiling offense with minimal room for improvisation, which is both a product of the unit's ineffectiveness and his own limitations. McCord's best throw of the day versus Buffalo was a fading, back foot heave to Chris Bell that was perfectly placed over the receiver's shoulder along the sideline -- but Bell dropped it. In the quarterback's defense, his second-half showing was much better than the first two quarters, but it didn't produce significantly different results.
- Daniel Jones was released by the Colts after his latest abysmal showing last Thursday night, ending a partnership that started with visions of a Super Bowl and ended with an uncertain future hanging over the entire organization. He deserves credit for playing through injury last season and coming back from an Achilles tear quickly this year. He should also probably take some time off to regroup after a nightmare season.
Next Gen Stats insight (via NFL Pro): The Texans generated pressure on 56.3% of dropbacks against the Colts in their Week 11 win, the sixth-highest rate by any defense in a game this season and tied for the third-highest by a Texans defense under DeMeco Ryans. They did it while blitzing on just 12.5% of dropbacks, their lowest rate of the season. Under pressure, Daniel Jones completed 4-of-15 passes for 40 yards with an interception.