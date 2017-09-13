Smith, Brown lead Week 1 Clutch Performers

Clutch Performers

Published: Sep 13, 2017 at 05:12 PM

Kansas City's Alex Smith, Pittsburgh Steelers' Antonio Brown, Jacksonville Jaguars' Calais Campbell, Atlanta Falcons' Brooks Reed and Los Angeles RamsJared Goff each had the strength to come through during a key moment and contribute to wins during Week 1.

Thanks to those strong performances, each player is up for Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of the Week honors. This is a deeper look at the significance of those conquests.

Alex Smith, Kansas City Chiefs

Strong stats to consider:
» Smith completed 28 of 35 passes for 368 yards and four touchdowns.
» This was the first time a Bill Belichick-coached team has ever given up two TD passes over 75 yards in the same game.

Power of the moment: The Chiefs had a tough task going up against the Patriots in Foxborough to kick off the NFL season. Kansas City's offense was able to outshine Tom Brady in a 42-27 victory over the Patriots.

» Vote for Smith for Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of Week 1

Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers

Strong stats to consider:
» Brown recorded 11 receptions for 182 yards.

Power of the moment: Brown had a 50-yard catch-and-run right before halftime to help put the Steelers in scoring position for a 21-18 win over the Browns.

» Vote for Brown for Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of Week 1

Calais Campbell, Jacksonville Jaguars

Strong stats to consider:
» Campbell recorded four sacks and six tackles.
» His four sacks set the Jaguars' single-game record. He did this in just the first half of the game.

Power of the moment: Campbell dominated in his Jaguar debut as they defeated the Houston Texans 29-7. The team finished with 10 sacks.

» Vote for Campbell for Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of Week 1

Brooks Reed, Atlanta Falcons

Strong stats to consider:
» Reed recorded 5 tackles and two sacks.

Power of the moment: Reed sacked quarterback Bears quarterback Mike Glennon on fourth-and-goal to seal a 23-17 win.

» Vote for Reed for Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of Week 1

Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams

Strong stats to consider:
» Goff completed 21 of 29 passes for 306 yards and one touchdown.

Power of the moment: Goff looked completely different than last season in his first ever NFL victory. The Rams ended up embarrassing the Colts in a 46-9 victory.

» Vote for Goff for Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of Week 1

