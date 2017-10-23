Saints, Cowboys shine in Week 7; Cardinals, Ravens disappoint

I was enthused by so much of what I saw from Sean Payton's team on Sunday -- including the offense's ugly start. Yes, you read that right. You see, typically, New Orleans is a front-running team. But the Saints looked out of whack early on Sunday, with Brees throwing picks in each of his first two possessions and the Saints trailing 14-7 at halftime. No matter: Brees and Co. scored on each of their four full possessions of the second half. The 38-year-old QB spread the ball around brilliantly, while Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara gashed the Packers' run defense. Like seeing this kind of resilience from the Saints.