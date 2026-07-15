Robert Saleh thinks second-year 49ers D-lineman Alfred Collins is 'going to be special'

Collins, a run-stuffer entering the NFL, generated one sack, four QB hits, 17 tackles and four tackles for loss in 16 games during his rookie campaign. He also famously forced a fumble at the goal line against the Los Angeles Rams in a Week 5 overtime win.

Saleh believes that with a full offseason under his belt, the second-year DT will improve significantly.

"As the season went on, I really think he's going to be special," Saleh said. "His mindset to get better, his work ethic, he's only going to get better. And when it triggers for him, he's going to be a bear to stop."