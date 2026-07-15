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Robert Saleh thinks second-year 49ers D-lineman Alfred Collins is 'going to be special'

Published: Jul 15, 2026 at 08:28 AM
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Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

The San Francisco 49ers invested heavily in their defensive front last year, drafting Mykel Williams in the first round, Alfred Collins in the second and CJ West in the fourth.

An injury to Williams wiped out some of the crew's potential in Year 1, but former defensive coordinator and current Tennessee Titans head coach Robert Saleh believes the best is ahead for the young trio.

Speaking with NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco at the American Century Championship golf tournament, Saleh called out Collins as the "biggest surprise" of the draft class.

"It's a shame Mykel's season got cut short. Really excited for CJ West and his development, even Alfred," Saleh told Maiocco. "Like Alfred, I know he was a second-round pick and all, but he's still probably the biggest surprise to me in terms of just how much better he got from training camp."

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Collins, a run-stuffer entering the NFL, generated one sack, four QB hits, 17 tackles and four tackles for loss in 16 games during his rookie campaign. He also famously forced a fumble at the goal line against the Los Angeles Rams in a Week 5 overtime win.

Saleh believes that with a full offseason under his belt, the second-year DT will improve significantly.

"As the season went on, I really think he's going to be special," Saleh said. "His mindset to get better, his work ethic, he's only going to get better. And when it triggers for him, he's going to be a bear to stop."

Even from Tennessee, Saleh's confidence in Collins and the rest of a young defense underscores part of the reason the Niners didn't make a splash move upgrading their front. Adding the penetrating Osa Odighizuwa on the interior and drafting Gracen Halton in the fourth round will buffer the expected growth of the trove of second-year defenders that are expected to take a leap forward in 2026.

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