Is 49ers' Kyle Juszczyk a TE or FB? 'I'm a fullback when it comes to contract negotiations, which hurts'

Juszczyk also clarified that it was Kelce who invited him to participate and speak at Tight End U, as the positions so often overlap in terms of their duties.

"Tight End U, it was really cool to get to go there and to get to see the other tight ends around the league," Juszczyk said. "Travis asked me to teach a class on playing fullback because so many of these tight ends now are asked to play in the backfield. So, I had a really good time doing that."

When it comes to Juszczyk, classifying him simply as a fullback is a bit misleading.

In 2025, "Juice" lined up in the backfield on 169 snaps, inline on 190, in the slot on 159, out wide 55 times and even had one snap at quarterback, according to PFF.

However, as Juszczyk mentioned – with a grin – when you're designated as a fullback, the pay discrepancy for the position and tight ends is staggering.

The 35-year-old fullback is tied for second at the position in total contract value (7.5 million) and average per year ($3.75 million), trailing the New York Giants' Patrick Ricard ($7.63 million; $3.815 million).

In the land of the tight end, Kittle is the front runner with a $76.4 million deal that averages $19.1 million per season. Fellow 49ers tight ends Jake Tonges and Luke Farrell each make more per season that Juszczyk, as well (an even $4 million).

Juszczyk, who began his career playing four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, is entering the last year of his current contract and his 10th season with the 49ers. It's a contract that he signed in 2025 after he’d been released by San Francisco due to a base salary of $4.1 million.