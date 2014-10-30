Rex Ryan, Jason Garrett among coaches under intense pressure

OK, so the fact that Cincinnati somehow finds itself in first place, despite injuries to key players like A.J. Green, is a credit to Lewis. (Even though Cincy benefited from, in my opinion, a push into the end zone and a flop in the crucial final minutes against the Ravens.) But the heat is still on. With the overall talent on this roster, the Bengals need to not just make the playoffs, but do some damage once they get there.