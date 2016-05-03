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Report: Raiders TE Clive Walford injured in ATV crash

Published: May 03, 2016 at 05:42 AM
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Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

Injuries in the NFL aren't surprising, they're a seemingly daily occurrence in a physically demanding sport. Injuries in the offseason, however, can strike a bizarre note.

FOX Sports reports that Oakland Raiders tight end Clive Walford suffered a knee injury earlier this offseason in an ATV crash and will miss spring practices.

Per the report, it's unclear when the accident happened and the specific nature of the knee injury has been kept under wraps. One source told FOX Sports the injury "may not be as bad as originally thought."

Walford could return as early as training camp in July.

The 24-year-old tight end was expected to have an expanded role after flashing promise as a rookie. Walford displayed the ability to stretch the field, snagging 28 receptions for 329 yards and three touchdowns in 2015.

How much the injury will hinder that progress in 2016 remains to be seen.

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