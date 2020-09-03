Ranking all eight divisions heading into the 2020 NFL season

This might be the most complete Vikings team Mike Zimmer has coached since taking over in 2014. Pairing Yannick Ngakoue with Danielle Hunter gives Minnesota a lethal pass-rush combo, and I'm even more bullish on the offense now that Gary Kubiak will be at the helm as coordinator, having helped develop Kirk Cousins into a franchise QB while fielding a superlative rushing attack. After steering the Packers to a 13-3 record and NFC title game appearance, head coach Matt LaFleur and general manager Brian Gutekunst should be given the benefit of the doubt when it comes to offseason moves (or the lack thereof). Here's hoping they're right in their decision not to invest heavily in the pass-catching corps -- if not, Green Bay will take a step back. The Lions must make sure their new "Dagger Time" mantra is more than just a catchy slogan by actually winning more close games than they did last season. Having Matthew Stafford back to full health will help, but defensive improvement is needed after Detroit intercepted seven total passes in 2019. Bears head coach Matt Nagy will keep the identify of his starting QB a secret for now, but I'm not sure how much it matters whether Nick Foles or Mitchell Trubisky is under center. Chicago still lacks proven playmakers, outside of receiver Allen Robinson, and the defense must improve in Year 2 under coordinator Chuck Pagano.