Training Camp Buzz: Tyrod Taylor to begin season as Chargers' starting quarterback

- Tyrod Taylor's mobility was one reason the Chargers chose to part ways with former franchise cornerstone Philip Rivers. Taylor's experience compared to that of rookie Justin Herbert made him an easy choice as the Week 1 starter. Anthony Lynn told reporters Wednesday that Taylor will begin the season atop Los Angeles' depth chart. "Right now Tyrod Taylor is our starter," Lynn said. "Until someone steps up and shows that they can run this team, that's the way we're going into it. Tyrod Taylor is our starter." The move was expected with Herbert, the No. 6 pick in the 2020 draft, needing more time to get acclimated. QB1 is nothing new for Taylor, albeit outside of Los Angeles. He's started 46 games in his nine-year career winning 24 of them. All but three of those starts came in Buffalo, where Lynn was his offensive coordinator for the 2016 season. Taylor's numbers were nothing to write home about (3,023 yards, 17 touchdowns, six interceptions, 61.7 percent completions), but the Bills did boast the league's No. 10 scoring offense. They'll need such production to supplement a defense that might reside in the middle of the pack after losing stalwart safety Derwin James for the season.
- Speaking of Rivers, he might have another formidable backfield duo to work with. During his first few years with the Chargers, he had the luxury of handing off to a league MVP in LaDainian Tomlinson and future All-Pro in Michael Turner. The new Colts QB told reporters that rookie Jonathan Taylor reminds him of Turner, who was comparably short and sturdy. Rivers also lauded the vision of both Taylor and Marlon Mack, who's coming off his first 1,000-yard season. "It's going to be a tough combo to stop," Rivers said.