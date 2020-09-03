Training Camp

Training Camp Buzz: Blake Bortles prioritizing playing opportunity over practice squad

Published: Sep 03, 2020 at 03:00 PM
Around the NFL Staff

The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 1 p.m. ET. Follow along here for some of the best sights, sounds and moments from "Inside Training Camp Live" and around the NFL.

  • Blake Bortles is looking for a chance to play again, not just practice. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the free-agent quarterback is holding out for an opportunity that could include getting on the field. The former Jaguars starter is staying in shape and throwing several times per week, per Pelissero. His plan is to remain available to all 32 teams rather than join a practice squad. It's a calculated approach as NFL teams explore keeping extra QBs on their extended roster in the event that an active one contracts COVID-19. After five years in Jacksonville, the 28-year-old Bortles spent the 2019 season with the Rams but attempted just two passes over three appearances.
  • As K'Lavon Chaisson commences his NFL career, there are two quarterbacks in particular he's looking to sack. "No. 1, it would probably be Lamar [Jackson]," the Jaguars pass rusher said. "I feel like he's one of the most elusive quarterbacks that you're ever going to go against. Obviously you have to beat the tackle, but I feel like the job gets 10 times harder after you do that, just actually trying to bring him to the ground and track him down." Chaisson's second pick? Former LSU teammate Joe Burrow. "I never really got a chance to tackle him," Chaisson laughed. He'll have his chances with both this year, as Jacksonville plays at Cincinnati in Week 4 and at Baltimore in Week 15. After finally parting ways with Yannick Ngakoue, the Jags will be counting that much more on the 20th overall selection of the 2020 draft to make such plays.

