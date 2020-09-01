Training Camp

Training Camp Buzz: Eagles' Jason Peters moving back to left tackle?

Published: Sep 01, 2020 at 03:25 PM
Around the NFL Staff

The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 1 p.m. ET. Follow along here for some of the best sights, sounds and moments from "Inside Training Camp Live" and around the NFL.

  • The Eagles' offensive line took another blow last week after left Andre Dillard went down for the season with a biceps injury. Doug Pederson told reporters on Tuesday, per team transcript, that veteran Jason Peters, who was expected to slide over to LT to replace Dillard, is comfortable playing right guard and that the team has options at the position. That's the end of that conversation, right? Not so fast. Pederson also mentioned that he would have a "private conversation" with Peters if he wanted him to play at the position where the 38-year-old shined for 11 years in Philadelphia. Outside of Peters, Philadelphia could look to Jordan Mailata or Matt Pryor to fill the void.
  • Entering his second camp as the full-time starter for the first time, Broncos QB Drew Lock learned new OC Pat Shurmur's system without the benefit of OTAs and preseason games. NFL Network's James Palmer reported on Inside Training Camp Live that Lock was frustrated about his performance against the first-team defense over the weekend but added that the team is still encouraged by the 23-year-old's demeanor as he works through his growing pains. "They had a scrimmage at Mile High and he said he got his butt kicked by the defense. ... He's been hard on himself but the other thing that I hear out of that building is nothing really rattles the kid's confidence. And he is the guy that's leading that very young locker room that is turning over," Palmer said.
  • Things got a little wild at the end of Giants' practice on Tuesday. The team finished the day with a drill that saw players diving for a loose ball while being hosed down in the wet grass/mud, according to team reporter Madelyn Burke. Linebacker Markus Golden called the sight of coach Joe Judge getting a turn and coming away with a clean recovery "big time" considering that he's been coaching his players about ball security. Much to the delight of Giants fans everywhere, the video of this glorious moment can be seen below. Meanwhile, Daniel Jones provided his own brand of excitement during practice, living up to the "Danny Dimes" moniker with a beauty of a pass.
  • Mark Ingram is the entrenched starter at running back for the Ravens but coach John Harbaugh believes J.K. Dobbins will probably have "a significant role" in 2020, according to ESPN. "Confidence plus coachability plus talent, that's a pretty good combination and he's got all of that," Harbaugh said of the rookie. Baltimore has not started the same RB for all 16 games since 2012 so it wouldn't too surprising to see Dobbins -- the club's second-round pick in April -- get a solid amount of PT if he starts the year on the right foot.
  • Calvin Ridley has made an impressive leap in each of his two seasons and, based on the chatter coming out of camp, he's on his way to reaching another level in Year 3. After speaking with Dan Quinn on Tuesday, NFL Network's Steve Wyche said the Falcons coach raved about how "fantastic" his receiver has been all summer and praised the leadership he's shown while competing against Atlanta's young secondary. "They said Ridley has been absolutely dynamic, not just helping himself but pushing the defensive backs," Wyche reported on Inside Training Camp Live. "We know cornerback, that is a concern for the Falcons and he said the things he's trying to teach rookie A.J. Terrell and other players, the pressure and stress he's putting on them has helped this whole offense function well.
  • Nothing to see here (unless you're a Bills fan). Just Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs making it look too easy on the practice field. Only 12 days remain until the tandem will get to show off their budding chemistry when it matters most: game day.

