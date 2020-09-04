Training Camp Buzz: Vrabel says Titans have offer out for Jadeveon Clowney

The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 1 p.m. ET. Follow along here for some of the best sights, sounds and moments from "Inside Training Camp Live" and around the NFL.
- As speculation continues to swirl regarding where Jadeveon Clowney will land next, Titans coach Mike Vrabel addressed at the top of his press conference the latest on the communication between the talented edge rusher and Tennessee. "We have an offer out. We've been in contact with Jadeveon, with J.D. and his agent. That's all I can report and that's all I really know," Vrabel said. The Titans, along with the Saints and Seahawks -- the club Clowney spent 2019 with -- are interested in the 27-year-old's services.
- The Falcons got creative with their announcement of team captains on Friday, with the family members of Julio Jones, Grady Jarrett, Alex Mack, Ricardo Allen, Deion Jones, and Matt Ryan personally delivering the news on the jumbotron at Mercedes-Benz Stadium during practice.
- This tussle between Aaron Rodgers and Tim Boyle is probably the closest thing to a "quarterback competition" we've seen in Packers training camp. You can stop holding your breath now, Matt LaFleur; no QBs were harmed in the making of this clip.