Training Camp Buzz: Vrabel says Titans have offer out for Jadeveon Clowney

Published: Sep 04, 2020 at 02:17 PM
The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 1 p.m. ET. Follow along here for some of the best sights, sounds and moments from "Inside Training Camp Live" and around the NFL.

  • As speculation continues to swirl regarding where Jadeveon Clowney will land next, Titans coach Mike Vrabel addressed at the top of his press conference the latest on the communication between the talented edge rusher and Tennessee. "We have an offer out. We've been in contact with Jadeveon, with J.D. and his agent. That's all I can report and that's all I really know," Vrabel said. The Titans, along with the Saints and Seahawks -- the club Clowney spent 2019 with -- are interested in the 27-year-old's services.
  • The Falcons got creative with their announcement of team captains on Friday, with the family members of Julio Jones, Grady Jarrett, Alex Mack, Ricardo Allen, Deion Jones, and Matt Ryan personally delivering the news on the jumbotron at Mercedes-Benz Stadium during practice.
  • This tussle between Aaron Rodgers and Tim Boyle is probably the closest thing to a "quarterback competition" we've seen in Packers training camp. You can stop holding your breath now, Matt LaFleur; no QBs were harmed in the making of this clip.

Los Angeles Rams' Blake Bortles (5) during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
news

Training Camp Buzz: Blake Bortles prioritizing playing opportunity over practice squad

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) in action against the Jacksonville Jaguars during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Tom DiPace via AP)
news

Training Camp Buzz: Tyrod Taylor to begin season as Chargers' starting quarterback

Potential candidates to be traded or released ahead of NFL's roster-cut deadline
news

Potential candidates to be traded or released ahead of NFL's roster-cut deadline

In advance of Saturday's deadline to reduce rosters, Gregg Rosenthal rounds up candidates to be traded or released, including Le'Veon Bell, Cameron Brate and Josh Rosen. 
Philadelphia Eagles tackle Jason Peters catches the ball from executive Connor Barwin during an NFL football practice, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, Pool)
news

Training Camp Buzz: Eagles' Jason Peters moving back to left tackle?

Eagles veteran Jason Peters played left tackle for 11 years in Philadelphia but has expressed he's comfortable playing right guard in 2020. In light of recent devastating injuries to the O-line, however, Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Tuesday the team hasn't ruled out talking with Peters about making a shift.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) is shown Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, during the team's first practice at training camp in Green Bay, Wis. Packers16 77 Hoffman
news

Training Camp Buzz: Packers RB Aaron Jones says offense looks 'crisper' in Year 2 under Matt LaFleur

Fresh off his career year playing in an offense he classified as "dynamic", Packers RB Aaron Jones said on Monday that he's sensed an improvement during camp.
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry runs a drill during NFL football training camp Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (George Walker IV/The Tennessean via AP, Pool)
news

Training Camp Buzz: Titans RB Derrick Henry, the dual threat?

After proving his dominance on the ground in 2019, reigning NFL rushing champion Derrick Henry is working to become more dangerous in another area of his game.
Training Camp Buzz: Chiefs hoist championship flag commemorating Super Bowl LIV win
news

Training Camp Buzz: Chiefs hoist championship flag commemorating Super Bowl LIV win

The Chiefs commemorated their memorable Super Bowl LIV win on a rainy Saturday afternoon by raising their championship flag in front of 5,000 season ticket holders inside Arrowhead Stadium. 
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady during an NFL football training camp practice Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
news

Training Camp Buzz: 'No butterflies' for Tom Brady in first scrimmage with Bucs

Training Camp Buzz: Chargers QB Tyrod Taylor's deep ball is 'money'
news

Training Camp Buzz: Chargers QB Tyrod Taylor's deep ball is 'money'

Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow (9) looks to pass during an NFL football camp practice in Cincinnati, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. (Ryan Meyer via AP)
news

Training Camp Buzz: Joe Burrow 'breathes life' into Bengals

2020 NFL training camp's early winners and losers: Raiders rookies shining bright, A.J. Green can't get right
news

2020 NFL training camp's early winners and losers: Raiders rookies shining bright, A.J. Green can't get right

After the first full week of padded practice, Gregg Rosenthal spotlights winners and losers at training camps across the NFL.
