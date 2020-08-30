Training Camp Buzz: Titans RB Derrick Henry, the dual threat?

After proving his dominance on the ground in 2019, reigning NFL rushing champion Derrick Henry is working to become more dangerous in another area of his game. Per the Titans' pool report, Henry spent an extensive amount of time Sunday working on pass catching with RB coach Tony Dews. The report mentioned that Henry focused on over-the-shoulder catches and finding the football right after making his break. He also ran a couple routes against linebackers in the red zone and won each time. NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported Ryan Tannehill noted that Henry is "catching the ball more confidently" and he thinks having to account for Henry as a receiver will help the offense be more diverse. Henry tallied 18 catches for 206 yards and two touchdowns last season.