Training Camp Buzz: Titans RB Derrick Henry, the dual threat?

After proving his dominance on the ground in 2019, reigning NFL rushing champion Derrick Henry is working to become more dangerous in another area of his game. Per the Titans' pool report, Henry spent an extensive amount of time Sunday working on pass catching with RB coach Tony Dews. The report mentioned that Henry focused on over-the-shoulder catches and finding the football right after making his break. He also ran a couple routes against linebackers in the red zone and won each time. NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported Ryan Tannehill noted that Henry is "catching the ball more confidently" and he thinks having to account for Henry as a receiver will help the offense be more diverse. Henry tallied 18 catches for 206 yards and two touchdowns last season.
- All is not sunny in Tampa Bay it seems. Or at least it wasn't during a dreary practice on Sunday. Sacks, interceptions, fumbles and miscommunication colored the day for the Buccaneers offense. It was probably "the worst day" of practice so far for the offense and Tom Brady, who had multiple interceptions, NFL Network's James Palmer reported. Coach Bruce Arians later let his frustration be known, as well, when he told reporters the offense "might have been reading their press clippings that they're so good, because they didn't show up."
- Washington's practice featured a little old school vs. new school action when Adrian Peterson received the handoff and was met almost immediately by rookie Chase Young. Check out this collision.
- Dolphins newcomer Clayton Fejedelem showed off his athleticism on this incredible interception. The safety signed a three-year deal with Miami in March.
- NFL Network's Kim Jones provided an update on how Sam Darnold has looked in camp so far, given the injuries that have battered the Jets receiving corps. "As far as Sam Darnold goes, we've seen Sam look very good at practice. We've also seen some days that are a little bit -- or a perhaps a lotta bit -- less than that. In fairness, the Jets are down to six healthy receivers. Six," Jones said before mentioning the Jets are scrambling to add depth. Key rotation players Breshad Perriman (knee) and rookie Denzel Mims (hamstring) have been hampered by injuries lately. The team signed Chris Hogan on Aug. 11 and is expected to sign Donte Moncrief soon; both veterans spent time with the Panthers in 2019.
- Meanwhile on the defensive end, linebacker Avery Williamson checked in with an update for the fans from Jets practice.
- Speaking of fans, many teams around the league are set to begin the season without fans in attendance. Browns running back D'Ernest Johnson and Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox showed just how much they miss the roar of the crowd.