Training Camp Buzz: Titans RB Derrick Henry, the dual threat?

After proving his dominance on the ground in 2019, reigning NFL rushing champion Derrick Henry is working to become more dangerous in another area of his game. Per the Titans' pool report, Henry spent an extensive amount of time Sunday working on pass catching with RB coach Tony Dews. The report mentioned that Henry focused on over-the-shoulder catches and finding the football right after making his break. He also ran a couple routes against linebackers in the red zone and won each time. NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported Ryan Tannehill noted that Henry is "catching the ball more confidently" and he thinks having to account for Henry as a receiver will help the offense be more diverse. Henry tallied 18 catches for 206 yards and two touchdowns last season.

  • All is not sunny in Tampa Bay it seems. Or at least it wasn't during a dreary practice on Sunday. Sacks, interceptions, fumbles and miscommunication colored the day for the Buccaneers offense. It was probably "the worst day" of practice so far for the offense and Tom Brady, who had multiple interceptions, NFL Network's James Palmer reported. Coach Bruce Arians later let his frustration be known, as well, when he told reporters the offense "might have been reading their press clippings that they're so good, because they didn't show up."
  • Washington's practice featured a little old school vs. new school action when Adrian Peterson received the handoff and was met almost immediately by rookie Chase Young. Check out this collision.
  • Dolphins newcomer Clayton Fejedelem showed off his athleticism on this incredible interception. The safety signed a three-year deal with Miami in March.
  • NFL Network's Kim Jones provided an update on how Sam Darnold has looked in camp so far, given the injuries that have battered the Jets receiving corps. "As far as Sam Darnold goes, we've seen Sam look very good at practice. We've also seen some days that are a little bit -- or a perhaps a lotta bit -- less than that. In fairness, the Jets are down to six healthy receivers. Six," Jones said before mentioning the Jets are scrambling to add depth. Key rotation players Breshad Perriman (knee) and rookie Denzel Mims (hamstring) have been hampered by injuries lately. The team signed Chris Hogan on Aug. 11 and is expected to sign Donte Moncrief soon; both veterans spent time with the Panthers in 2019.
  • Meanwhile on the defensive end, linebacker Avery Williamson checked in with an update for the fans from Jets practice.
  • Speaking of fans, many teams around the league are set to begin the season without fans in attendance. Browns running back D'Ernest Johnson and Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox showed just how much they miss the roar of the crowd.

Related Content

Philadelphia Eagles Jeffrey Lurie walks the field before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
news

Eagles' Jeffrey Lurie: NFL owners must 'lead the way' on social justice issues

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie sounded off on several topics Sunday, including the country's handling of COVID-19 and race relations. He intimated both could lead to players missing games this season.

Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Derwin James (33) warms up during an NFL game against the Oakland Raiders, Sunday Dec. 22, 2019 in Carson, Calif. The Raiders defeated the Chargers 24-17. (Greg Trott via AP)
news

Chargers S Derwin James (meniscus) will miss significant time

Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James, who missed all of the 2019 season, is likely to miss significant time with a meniscus injury he suffered during Sunday's practice, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) runs during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in New Orleans. The Vikings defeated the Saints in overtime, 26-20. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

'Special time' for Taysom Hill as he studies QB

When the season starts, Taysom Hill will return to his usual, yet unpredictable, role, but for now he's rejoicing in learning the quarterback position behind future Hall of Famer Drew Brees. 
news

Jets coach Adam Gase, RB Le'Veon Bell had 'good talk' after disagreement

Adam Gase said on Saturday that he's met with running back Le'Veon Bell after a public disagreement over the coach pulling the RB from practice on Wednesday. 
Miami Dolphins running back Kalen Ballage (27) does drills during practice at NFL football team's training facility, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Davie, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
news

RB Kalen Ballage fails Jets physical, reverts back to Dolphins

In less than a week's time, running back Kalen Ballage was headed for a release from the Dolphins, then traded to the Jets and is now heading back to Miami after failing a physical, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
Houston Texans linebacker Zach Cunningham (41) runs forward against the Kansas City Chiefs in an NFL divisional playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in Kansas City. The Chiefs won the game 51-31. (Paul Jasienski via AP)
news

Texans ink standout LB Zach Cunningham to four-year, $58 million extension

Zach Cunningham has agreed to terms on a payday worthy of the state of Texas. The Houston Texans have inked the standout linebacker to a four-year, $58 million extension worth $14.5M per year in new money average, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Sunday, via sources informed of the deal. 
The Cleveland Browns linebackers huddle during practice at the NFL football team's training facility Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
news

Browns deliver statement promising action to combat racial inequality

In the midst of social unrest, the Browns are taking action. Led by the voices of HC Kevin Stefanski, QB Baker Mayfield, DT Larry Ogunjobi and WR Jarvis Landry, the team released a statement Sunday highlighting its plan to combat racial inequality.   
Tennessee Titans cornerback Logan Ryan (26) stands in pass coverage as he awaits the snap of the football during the NFL AFC Championship football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. The Chiefs defeated the Titans 35-24. (Scott Boehm via AP)
news

Free-agent DB Logan Ryan primed to sign with a team after switching agents

Logan Ryan has new representation. It could mean he'll have a new NFL home in time for the start of the season. The free-agent DB has several suitors and is poised to sign with a team after hiring powerful agent Joel Segal, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Eagles QB Carson Wentz isn't practicing Sunday and is day-to-day after suffering a minor soft tissue injury, Ian Rapoport reports. Keep track of the latest news and notes from NFL training camps.
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) makes a move on the field during the first half of an NFL football against the Los Angeles Chargerson Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Chargers won 45-10.(Perry Knotts via AP)
news

Vikings acquire Yannick Ngakoue in trade with Jaguars

The Yannick Ngakoue era in Jacksonville has officially come to an end after the Jaguars traded the defensive end to the Minnesota Vikings for draft picks on Sunday, sources tell NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
news

Packers CEO Mark Murphy challenges NFL owners regarding social justice: 'It's time to make changes'

Packers exec Mark Murphy outlined several initiatives the team is taking while urging others in his position to follow suit, marking the first time an individual at an ownership level has placed such a spotlight on his peers regarding the Black community .
