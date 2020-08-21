Best/worst-case projections for notable defensive NFL rookies

Isaiah Simmons, LB, Arizona Cardinals

Drafted: Round 1, No. 8 overall, out of Clemson.

Best-case scenario: Simmons proves to be the perfect player for this team and the NFC West. He matches up well vs. George Kittle when the Cardinals face the 49ers and his range is a big factor in slowing down Russell Wilson in games against the Seahawks. His versatility allows his role to morph on a weekly basis.

Worst-case scenario: The coaching staff asks him to do too many things and he never gets completely comfortable. His lack of physicality shows up in a division where the opposition can run the football.

Projected stats: 75 tackles, two interceptions and two sacks.

K'Lavon Chaisson, edge, Jacksonville Jaguars

Drafted: Round 1, No. 20 overall, out of LSU.

Best-case scenario: The progress he showed last season carries over to this year. He takes another step in his development and refines his technique as a pass rusher, allowing the Jags to move on from Yannick Ngakoue. That frees up more pass-rush opportunities for Chaisson opposite Josh Allen, who is coming off an outstanding rookie year.

Worst-case scenario: Chaisson performs like he did early in his career at LSU: A great athlete who is very raw as a pass rusher. He fails to draw any attention away from Allen, which hurts their defense. And if Ngakoue isn't traded, the rookie's snaps will be somewhat limited.

Projected stats: 35 tackles and seven sacks.

Kenneth Murray, LB, Los Angeles Chargers

Drafted: Round 1, No. 23 overall, out of Oklahoma.

Best-case scenario: Teams up with Drue Tranquill to form a great duo at linebacker in Gus Bradley's defense. His speed jumps off the tape and he grows into the leader of the front seven.

Worst-case scenario: After a truncated offseason, he's not ready to supplant Denzel Perryman at the position from the jump. It takes a month or so into the season before he emerges as the full-time starter, but he still goes on to have a very impactful 2020 campaign.