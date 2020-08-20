Best/worst-case projections for notable offensive NFL rookies

Jerry Jeudy, WR, Denver Broncos

Drafted: Round 1, No. 15 overall, out of Alabama.

Best-case scenario: Jeudy benefits from the presence of Courtland Sutton and dominates his one-on-one matchups. His quickness causes fits in the slot and he quickly emerges as Drew Lock's favorite third-down target.

Worst-case scenario: The Broncos lean on the running game and that limits Jeudy's production. Lock spreads the ball around to Denver's talented array of young skill-position players. The offense has success as a group, but there aren't any eye-popping individual numbers.

Projected stats: 58 catches, 900 yards, 7 TDs.

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

Drafted: Round 1, No. 17 overall, out of Oklahoma.

Best-case scenario: The former Sooner's route-running polish and reliable hands win over Dak Prescott's confidence. He has success both outside and in the slot. The Cowboys have the league's best offense and Lamb teams up with Amari Cooper to give Dallas the top WR duo in the NFL.

Worst-case scenario: I have a hard time coming up with a scenario in which Lamb isn't immediately successful. As long as he stays healthy, he will produce right away, although Cooper and Michael Gallup are going to get their share of targets, too.

Projected stats: 65 catches, 780 yards, 6 TDs.

Jalen Reagor, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

Drafted: Round 1, No. 21 overall, out of TCU.

Best-case scenario: Reagor teams up with DeSean Jackson to form a dynamic downfield duo for Carson Wentz. He also makes an impact in the return game.

Worst-case scenario: He struggles to consistently catch the ball. The Eagles make heavy use of 12 personnel (1 RB, 2 TE, 2 WR), limiting his opportunities.

Projected stats: 40 catches, 600 yards, 4 TDs.

Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

Drafted: Round 1, No. 22 overall, out of LSU.

Best-case scenario: Jefferson exceeds the production that Stefon Diggs provided last season (63 catches for 1,130 yards and 6 TDs). He becomes a reliable third-down target for Kirk Cousins, just as he was for Joe Burrow at LSU.

Worst-case scenario: Dalvin Cook has an MVP-caliber year and the Vikings lean on the running game more than they have in the past. And if Adam Thielen suffers another injury after missing six games last season, his absence would allow defenses to focus on Jefferson.

Projected stats: 70 catches, 1,050 yards, 7 TDs.

Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers

Drafted: Round 1, No. 25 overall, out of Arizona State.

Best-case scenario: Aiyuk fills the Deebo Samuel role until Samuel's healthy enough to return from his foot injury. His wide-ranging skill set and Kyle Shanahan's system are an ideal pairing.

Worst-case scenario: Samuel comes back sooner than expected and there's just not enough footballs to go around for Aiyuk to light up the stat sheet. His primary impact comes in the return game and he provides a few highlight-reel plays throughout the season.

Projected stats: 50 catches, 700 yards, 5 TDs.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

Drafted: Round 1, No. 32 overall, out of LSU.

Best-case scenario: He fills the role that Brian Westbrook played in Andy Reid's offense back in their days with the Eagles. Edwards-Helaire not only has an impact running the football but collects a lot of easy receptions, too, on an offense with so much speed.

Worst-case scenario: With Patrick Mahomes continuing to improve -- a scary thought, I know -- the prospect of running the football might not be very enticing. Keep in mind that Kansas City didn't have anyone rush for over 500 yards last season. If this scenario plays out, Edwards-Helaire should still see plenty of opportunities to make plays in the passing game.