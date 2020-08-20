Best/worst-case projections for notable offensive NFL rookies

Published: Aug 20, 2020 at 03:29 PM
Headshot_Author_Daniel_Jeremiah_1400x1000
Daniel Jeremiah

NFL Media analyst

As training camps swing into gear around the league, NFL.com analyst and former scout Daniel Jeremiah projects the best- and worst-case scenarios for 12 intriguing offensive rookies. Check back on Friday to see his projections for notable defensive rookies.

Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

Drafted: Round 1, No. 1 overall, out of LSU.

Best-case scenario: He's the unquestioned Day 1 starter and hits the ground running. The Bengals incorporate key elements of the LSU offense and Burrow flourishes. The offensive line is able to hold up in five-man protections and A.J. Green returns from injury to have a huge year.

Worst-case scenario: The Bengals struggle to protect Burrow and he takes a beating in the pocket. Green fails to recapture his Pro Bowl form and they are forced to play from behind on a weekly basis. The rookie QB gets shut down late in the season to protect his body and confidence.

Projected stats: 3,500 passing yards, 22 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins

Drafted: Round 1, No. 5 overall, out of Alabama.

Best-case scenario: Tua becomes the starter about four weeks into the season, replacing veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick. The Dolphins' defense keeps the team in every game and Tua excels in run-pass options. He does a better job of protecting himself than he did at Alabama (throwing the ball away more frequently instead of taking a hit) and shows no signs of the hip injury he suffered last fall.

Worst-case scenario: Tua is in and out of the lineup due to nagging injuries. He has a difficult time adjusting to throwing into tighter windows at the NFL level. The former Tide star has a couple big games, but the inconsistency is an issue.

Projected stats: 2,250 passing yards, 14 TDs and 7 INTs.

Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

Drafted: Round 1, No. 6 overall, out of Oregon.

Best-case scenario: He's not rushed into the lineup. Tyrod Taylor starts the first half of the season before the rookie takes over. Herbert has immediate success, his confidence grows and his athleticism fits beautifully into this new version of the Chargers' offense.

Worst-case scenario: He doesn't play a snap the entire season. I think this outcome is a possibility and I actually don't think it's a bad idea for Year 1. The Chargers are very high on Taylor and that might allow Herbert to sit and learn during his rookie season.

Projected stats: 1,600 passing yards, 12 TDs, 5 INTs; 200 rushing yards, three rushing TDs.

Henry Ruggs III, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

Drafted: Round 1, No. 12 overall, out of Alabama.

Best-case scenario: Ruggs emerges as a deep threat for Derek Carr and also provides big plays in the return game. The Raiders find creative ways to get the ball in his hands (fly sweeps, reverses, etc.) and his presence creates more space for Josh Jacobs to run the ball.

Worst-case scenario: He has his share of splash plays, but the volume of touches is very limited. His speed benefits the offense, but his stats don't jump off the page.

Projected stats: 44 catches, 800 yards, 6 TDs.

Jerry Jeudy, WR, Denver Broncos

Drafted: Round 1, No. 15 overall, out of Alabama.

Best-case scenario: Jeudy benefits from the presence of Courtland Sutton and dominates his one-on-one matchups. His quickness causes fits in the slot and he quickly emerges as Drew Lock's favorite third-down target.

Worst-case scenario: The Broncos lean on the running game and that limits Jeudy's production. Lock spreads the ball around to Denver's talented array of young skill-position players. The offense has success as a group, but there aren't any eye-popping individual numbers.

Projected stats: 58 catches, 900 yards, 7 TDs.

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

Drafted: Round 1, No. 17 overall, out of Oklahoma.

Best-case scenario: The former Sooner's route-running polish and reliable hands win over Dak Prescott's confidence. He has success both outside and in the slot. The Cowboys have the league's best offense and Lamb teams up with Amari Cooper to give Dallas the top WR duo in the NFL.

Worst-case scenario: I have a hard time coming up with a scenario in which Lamb isn't immediately successful. As long as he stays healthy, he will produce right away, although Cooper and Michael Gallup are going to get their share of targets, too.

Projected stats: 65 catches, 780 yards, 6 TDs.

Jalen Reagor, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

Drafted: Round 1, No. 21 overall, out of TCU.

Best-case scenario: Reagor teams up with DeSean Jackson to form a dynamic downfield duo for Carson Wentz. He also makes an impact in the return game.

Worst-case scenario: He struggles to consistently catch the ball. The Eagles make heavy use of 12 personnel (1 RB, 2 TE, 2 WR), limiting his opportunities.

Projected stats: 40 catches, 600 yards, 4 TDs.

Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

Drafted: Round 1, No. 22 overall, out of LSU.

Best-case scenario: Jefferson exceeds the production that Stefon Diggs provided last season (63 catches for 1,130 yards and 6 TDs). He becomes a reliable third-down target for Kirk Cousins, just as he was for Joe Burrow at LSU.

Worst-case scenario: Dalvin Cook has an MVP-caliber year and the Vikings lean on the running game more than they have in the past. And if Adam Thielen suffers another injury after missing six games last season, his absence would allow defenses to focus on Jefferson.

Projected stats: 70 catches, 1,050 yards, 7 TDs.

Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers

Drafted: Round 1, No. 25 overall, out of Arizona State.

Best-case scenario: Aiyuk fills the Deebo Samuel role until Samuel's healthy enough to return from his foot injury. His wide-ranging skill set and Kyle Shanahan's system are an ideal pairing.

Worst-case scenario: Samuel comes back sooner than expected and there's just not enough footballs to go around for Aiyuk to light up the stat sheet. His primary impact comes in the return game and he provides a few highlight-reel plays throughout the season.

Projected stats: 50 catches, 700 yards, 5 TDs.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

Drafted: Round 1, No. 32 overall, out of LSU.

Best-case scenario: He fills the role that Brian Westbrook played in Andy Reid's offense back in their days with the Eagles. Edwards-Helaire not only has an impact running the football but collects a lot of easy receptions, too, on an offense with so much speed.

Worst-case scenario: With Patrick Mahomes continuing to improve -- a scary thought, I know -- the prospect of running the football might not be very enticing. Keep in mind that Kansas City didn't have anyone rush for over 500 yards last season. If this scenario plays out, Edwards-Helaire should still see plenty of opportunities to make plays in the passing game.

Projected stats: 800 rushing yards, 5 rushing TDs; 50 catches, 600 yards, 5 receiving TDs.

D'Andre Swift, RB, Detroit Lions

Drafted: Round 2, No. 35 overall, out of Georgia.

Best-case scenario: Swift becomes an Alvin Kamara-like weapon in the Detroit offense. He immediately beats out Kerryon Johnson for the RB1 job and the Lions finally have a big-time back to complement Matthew Stafford.

Worst-case scenario: No lead back emerges and it's more of a true timeshare between Swift and Johnson. And if Stafford can't stay healthy, the offense will head south, as we witnessed last season.

Projected stats: 1,050 rushing yards, 7 rushing TDs; 35 catches, 2 receiving TDs.

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

Drafted: Round 2, No. 41 overall, out of Wisconsin.

Best-case scenario: His speed and Indianapolis' outstanding offensive line are a perfect combination. He quickly emerges as the Colts' home-run hitter and does a lot of damage.

Worst-case scenario: A lead back doesn't emerge and there's a fairly even split of playing time between Taylor and Marlon Mack. Taylor has little impact in the passing game, limiting his opportunities to stay on the field on third down.

Projected stats: 750 rushing yards, 7 rushing TDs; 15 catches, 0 receiving TDs.

Follow Daniel Jeremiah on Twitter @MoveTheSticks.

Related Content

NFL backup quarterback rankings: Where do rookies slot in?
news

NFL backup quarterback rankings: Where do rookies slot in?

In 2020, having a backup plan is vital. With that in mind, Gregg Rosenthal ranks the NFL's backup quarterbacks, 1-32. Where do the rookies slot in?
Five NFL free agent-team fits: Jadeveon Clowney to Patriots?
news

Five NFL free agent-team fits: Jadeveon Clowney to Patriots?

With less than four weeks until Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season, a handful of notable free agents -- including Jadeveon Clowney and Devonta Freeman -- remain unsigned. Ali Bhanpuri identifies veteran-team fits at five different positions.
ABCs of the 2020 season: 26 NFL storylines to track
news

ABCs of the 2020 season: 26 NFL storylines to track

Is there any way his break from Bill Belichick DIDN'T affect Tom Brady? Can Ron Rivera jump-start a revival in Washington? As the 2020 NFL season draws nearer, Marc Sessler identifies one storyline to track for every letter of the alphabet.
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) celebrates with fans after an NFL game against the Los Angeles Rams, Saturday Dec. 21, 2019 in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers defeated the Rams 34-31. (Greg Trott via AP)
news

How George Kittle got paid: The high-stakes, high-strain story behind a record-setting deal

George Kittle just became the highest-paid tight end in NFL history, but the contract negotiations weren't easy. "It was like playing the game Jenga while on a motorboat in a stormy sea," Kittle's agent told Michael Silver. Go behind the scenes on how this record-breaking deal came about.
2020 NFL triplets rankings: Chiefs overtake Saints at No. 1
news

2020 NFL triplets rankings: Chiefs overtake Saints at No. 1

Which NFL team boasts the best QB-RB-pass catcher triplet heading into the 2020 season? Not the Saints, who were narrowly ousted from the top spot. Ali Bhanpuri ranks every trio, 1-32.
Rich Eisen, Marshall Faulk, Steve Mariucci, Michael Irvin Thursday Night Football NFL Network October 27, 2016 (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
news

2020 NFL training camp: Thirteen individuals with the most work to do before kickoff

In this unprecedented sprint to Week 1, which individuals have the most work to do in training camp? Gregg Rosenthal spotlights 13 players/coaches, including Cowboys assistant Joe Philbin, Bengals rookie Joe Burrow and Steelers veteran Ben Roethlisberger.
Bucs' Mike Evans, Chris Godwin among NFL's top WR duos
news

Bucs' Mike Evans, Chris Godwin among NFL's top WR duos

Tampa Bay's Mike Evans and Chris Godwin led all NFL WR tandems in receiving yards last year. Do the Buccaneers boast the top duo at the position entering the 2020 season? David Carr ranks his top five.
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson (21) walks to the field from the locker room through the team tunnel during warmups prior to an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Los Angeles. The Rams defeated the Cardinals, 31-24. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Cardinals CB Patrick Peterson laying low, eyeing big 2020 campaign

After a down 2019 season, Arizona cornerback Patrick Peterson has his sights set on a bounce-back campaign this fall. Jim Trotter checks in on the rejuvenated Peterson, who has what multiple people in the Cardinals organization call "a different look in his eyes."
'Hard Knocks: Los Angeles' preview: What to expect this year
news

'Hard Knocks: Los Angeles' preview: What to expect this year

'Hard Knocks: Los Angeles' kicks off Tuesday and will feature both the Rams and Chargers as they attempt to prepare for a strange and uncertain NFL season. Get all of your questions answered by Dan Hanzus ahead of the premiere.
Cam Newton, Patriots eye opportunity for reinvention in 2020
news

Cam Newton, Patriots eye opportunity for reinvention in 2020

How is Cam Newton meshing with his new team? Judy Battista writes that while the QB's personality appears unchanged as a Patriot, both he and the team will need a reinvention on the field for their union to be a success in 2020.
NFL's 30 best players over 30: Tom Brady, J.J. Watt not in top 10
news

NFL's 30 best players over 30: Tom Brady, J.J. Watt not in top 10

Editors Ali Bhanpuri and Tom Blair reveal their ranking of the NFL's best 30 players over the age of 30 heading into the 2020 season, a list that includes three quarterbacks -- but no Tom Brady -- in the top 10.
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL