Rams, Saints, Chiefs top teams most likely to win Super Bowl LIII

Remember when the bloom purportedly came off the Sean Payton rose during those three consecutive 7-9 seasons? Yeah ... not so much. After a bounce-back 11-5 campaign in 2017, the Saints are firing on all cylinders this year, with an active 10-game winning streak currently giving them the NFC's No. 1 seed. So, yes, rumors of Payton's demise were greatly exaggerated. Meanwhile, Drew Brees is having a season for the ages -- at the ripe age of 39! His current completion percentage (76.4) and passer rating (127.3) will be NFL records if they stand. And 29 touchdowns against two picks? Not too shabby. But the big turning point on offense was the return of Mark Ingram. Don't get me wrong: Alvin Kamara is clearly a special player, but when he has Ingram as his wingman ... well ... Drew Brees is flanked by the best backfield in football. Add in a strong offensive line and the beast that is Michael Thomas, and you've got the kind of nightmare fuel that keeps defensive coordinators up at night. Speaking of defense: The Saints' unit hasn't been as stout as it was last season, but it's still a playmaking group, headlined by all-around stud Cam Jordan. It helps that CB Marshon Lattimore's been playing better of late, too.