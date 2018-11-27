NFL Power Rankings, Week 13: Seahawks hit top 10; Steelers fall

Quarterback play dominates the NFL landscape.

Or bloated quarterback play, we should say. The numbers this current crop of passers are putting up stretch all manner of conventional wisdom, sabermetrics or the imagination of the 1930s-era league braintrust. If only Benny Friedman, Arnie Herber or Sammy Baugh -- the game's early throwers -- were alive to see the open windows the guys under center are seeing today. It's borderline ridiculous.

Consider:

A) The top six teams below all feature an elite quarterback.

B) Drew Brees threw four touchdown passes on Thanksgiving night and it was actually an off game for him, considering that day's passer rating (111.9) vs. his season mark (127.3 -- which, by the way, will be a single-season record if it stands).

C) The league average passer rating is 94.7. Steve Young led the NFL with a 97.2 rating in 1996.

D) Not even 20 years ago, a great TD-to-INT ratio was considered to be 2:1. Aaron Rodgers is cruising along at 20:1. Brees? 14.5:1. (And that was with a pick the other night that should've been DPI.) Russell Wilson is sporting a 5:1 figure. Jared Goff is at 4.3:1. Ditto Philip Rivers. Patrick Mahomes is at 3.7:1. To put this all in perspective, Dan Marino retired having thrown approximately 1.7 touchdowns to every pick. Think about that. Dan freaking Marino.

E) Philip Rivers went 28 for 29 throwing the ball around the yard Sunday. Marcus Mariota went 22 for 23 on Monday. What more needs to be said?

The sport has completely morphed over the last decade, with increased emphasis on penalizing illegal contact, high-tech gloves for receivers and player-safety rules making the offensive game completely incongruent with days past. It makes comparing players from different eras impossible, unlike in the MLB or NBA. And for the purposes of the exercise below, teams can't contend without a premier player at quarterback -- unless they have instant offense on defense (SEE: Bears). While this notion has been sold before, it's true now more than ever before. Even more than last year.

OK, enough from me -- what's on your mind?

Looks like the #Cards could use Larry Wilson and Roger Wehrli today. https://t.co/JDUCP1JldJ â St. Louis Football Cardinals (@BigRed_STL) November 25, 2018

Word.

The updated league hierarchy sits below, with continuity at the very top and very bottom. Movement abounds everywhere in between, especially among those teams jockeying for wild-card position. Your take on any squad is welcome ... @HarrisonNFL is the place.

Let the dissension commence!

PROGRAMMING NOTE: For more in-depth analysis on the updated league pecking order, tune in to NFL Network every Tuesday night at 6 p.m. ET for "The Power Rankings Show." Want to add YOUR voice? Provide your thoughts in a tweet to @HarrisonNFL, and your comments could be featured on air.

RANK 1 SAINTS (10-1) Previous rank: No. 1



The Saints reasserted their hold on the prime spot among the NFL's top-shelf teams again, taking the opening drive against Atlanta down the field as if the divisional matchup with the Falcons was light fare, like a polite game of Frisbee golf among friends. Drew Brees did hiccup enough to throw his first interception since Week 8. Let's be real: Pass interference should have been called on Atlanta on that play, anyway. Brees' touchdown-to-interception ratio (a.k.a. his wonderful-play-to-not-so-wonderful-play ratio) is now up to 29:2, with four of his touchdown passes going to guys who might not have been able to start for the University of North Texas in college. OK, so that's an exaggeration. The truth is, Brees is having the greatest passing season of modern times, surpassing Tom Brady's 2010 campaign.

RANK 3 CHIEFS (9-2) Previous rank: No. 3



My dad was a fan of the Dallas Texans and then, after Lamar Hunt moved them out of Texas to K.C., a fan of the Kansas City Chiefs. So if, after reading the Rams blurb above, you're wondering how last Monday night's classic stacks up in Chiefs history, not to worry; while there is much ground to cover, I've got a list to digest below:



1) 1969 AFL Championship Game: Chiefs 17, Oakland Raiders 7. To get to Super Bowl IV, the Chiefs had to beat the Raiders, AFL stalwarts and Western Divisional rivals. Oakland was the premier team in the AFL that season under first-year head coach John Madden.

2) Super Bowl IV: Chiefs 23, Vikings 7. Has to be here. Kansas City proved its league was every bit as strong as the NFL by adding an exclamation point to the Jets' win over the older league the year prior.

3) 1993 AFC Divisional Playoffs: Chiefs 28, Oilers 20. While the wild-card game that year (a 27-24 overtime win against the Steelers) was the better contest, this one featured Joe Montana leading Kansas City to an upset win over the Super Bowl-favorite Oilers.

4) 1971 Divisional Playoffs: Dolphins 27, Chiefs 24 (OT). I know it was a loss, yet -- like the "The Ice Bowl" did for the Packers and Cowboys -- this game featured the character of both teams. It took six quarters to finish and is still the longest game in NFL history. Chiefs running back Ed Podolak gained 350 all-purpose yards that day!

5) Chiefs-Rams two Mondays ago. This narrowly edges out Young vs. Montana in 1994, as well as Montana's nail-biter of a win over John Elway on Monday night later that same season. Also of note is the 1962 AFL Championship Game, which also spilled into OT. Then there's the 1986 regular-season finale, during which K.C. scored all of its points on special teams to make the playoffs. Oh, and how about Dante Hall beating the Broncos on a 93-yard punt return in 2003? All great.

RANK 4 PATRIOTS (8-3) 1 Previous rank: No. 5



The Patriots file another one in the win column with their two-touchdown victory over the Jets, a typical AFC East matchup between these two. New York was game early on, but then Gronk ate a safety on his way to hauling in a vertical strike from Tom Brady right up the seam. If there was a poster-worthy touchdown that could sum up Gronk's career, that was it. Perhaps the only shocker in the win was running back James White, who was at one point seemingly on his way to a 100-catch season, being "held" to one reception. The defense? Two hundred and sixty-four passing yards allowed, while the Jets were limited to 26 minutes in time of possession. Not bad.

RANK 5 CHARGERS (8-3) 1 Previous rank: No. 6



Listening to the Chargers' radio broadcast of their game against the Cardinals, I heard NFL Network colleague Daniel Jeremiah say he felt like he was watching Philip Rivers put together a perfect game after never having seen one from the Padres, of whom he is a lifelong fan. Twenty seconds after Jeremiah made that comment, Rivers got hot about having to call a timeout. Rivers is the guy fans love to hate for being so demonstrative on the field ... because he cares. Next play, Rivers rolls out, takes his time, then calmly completes his 25th pass in a row for a third touchdown. Haters gonna hate, but they sure sound stupid doing it. Rivers is Canton-bound.

RANK 7 BEARS (8-3) Previous rank: No. 7



The Bears won't allow opposing quarterbacks to climb the pocket -- but they are lobbying hard to climb further up these rankings. In the win over the Lions on Thanksgiving, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio applied pressure early with his front seven against Matthew Stafford, then refused to take his foot off the gas pedal. His MVP on Thursday was safety Eddie Jackson, who produced his fifth return touchdown in the last two years -- and it beat all the others in importance, putting Chicago up a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Considering that Chase Daniel was starting on three days' notice, every score was gonna count. Jackson and that defense won the game.

RANK 8 TEXANS (8-3) Previous rank: No. 8



When Deshaun Watson gets out of the pocket, it's mostly to throw the ball from a different platform. But when he decides not to throw, it's scarier. Watson was so effective on the move Monday night, be it rolling to his right before launching a perfect throw or taking off right up the gut of the defense for a huge gain. All of which provided a glimpse into the Texans' immediate future, and the past -- last season's game in the Seattle springs to mind. How about that Houston defense, too? Six sacks, eight QB hits and a staggering eight tackles for a loss. That's a ton. So is 97 yards on a safe run up the middle.

RANK 10 SEAHAWKS (6-5) 2 Previous rank: No. 12



No one seems to know how the Seahawks are doing it, but boy are they doing it. You can mark "six up, five down" in your QuickBooks or whatever you use at home. Or maybe you aren't so nerdy that you still write standings down in your Street & Smith's, like so many of us '80s kids did. Pete Carroll has his kids playing, and it shouldn't be a reach to consider him a Coach of the Year candidate. Carroll has never won the award, not after two playoff campaigns with the Patriots, a pair of Super Bowl appearances with the Seahawks or pushing a Seattle group that went 5-11 before his arrival to the Divisional Round in 2010. Hmm.



Side note: If you think Seahawks fans are simply rowdy, without any uber-nerdy deep-dive football fans in their midst, think again. Your friendly writer went to a friend's '80s-themed 50th birthday party. A real big guy with chocolate-looking hair (think Davey's hair on "Davey and Goliath") and an all-white linen suit with a turquoise shirt cornered me. No hi, no hello -- before I could utter a word, he gave me the kind of grim look Dr. Leonard McCoy would have been proud of and said: "Top five Seahawks defenders of all time? I would have had Earl (Thomas) before that salute he gave the crowd a few weeks ago, but I have to go Cortez Kennedy. Has to be Cortez Kennedy. That is the correct answer."



My response: "Can I buy you an appletini?" (I did eventually give him my top five: Earl Thomas, Kenny Easley, Cortez Kennedy, Jacob Green and Bobby Wagner.)

RANK 12 COWBOYS (6-5) 1 Previous rank: No. 13



The Cowboys moved into a tie for first place by beating the Redskins for the eighth time on Thanksgiving. Along the way, they were helped by a large dose of Amari Cooper -- and a small cup from the refs. Cooper's 90-yard touchdown was all speed and want-to. Meanwhile, two missed calls were huge factors, those being the hold on Colt McCoy's late interception and the (very) apparent helmet-to-helmet hit on Jordan Reed. My brother threw on a Cowboys beanie cap when Dallas was up 17-13, then refused to take it off indoors after the 'Boys had gone up 31-13. Before those missed penalties, he told me the beanie was his "good luck cap and gave Dallas plus-two invisibility with the refs." Then the officiating crew missed those two calls. That s#$^ works.

RANK 15 PACKERS (4-6-1) Previous rank: No. 15



Maybe a 4-6-1 record will be too much for the Packers to overcome. If Aaron Rodgers is the best player in pro football, as so many people suggest, then Green Bay should have a chance to make the postseason. In the meantime, speculation about Mike McCarthy and his inability to win more than one Super Bowl with Rodgers is running rampant, inasmuch as it pertains to the coach's future in Green Bay. You will make few allies in this business by levying any criticism at the quarterback. Thus, all fault will land at McCarthy's feet. Although Rodgers will tell you himself that he missed Davante Adams in the end zone late. From this vantage point, the key moment of the game centered not on Rodgers' arm but the fourth-down call to run Aaron Jones in the third quarter -- and that you can put on the head coach. Harrison Smith made the clutch stop, and it was Minnesota's ball. Tramon Williams allowing that punted football to hit him sure didn't help. What will help? The Packers' next opponent: Arizona.

RANK 17 REDSKINS (6-5) 1 Previous rank: No. 16



The Redskins showed something on Turkey Day. Yeah, I know they lost. But this team is all sorts of banged up, and coach Jay Gruden had Washington ready to play. A few stanzas changed the shape of the game, like the ridiculous interception by DeMarcus Lawrence (a great effort that could have victimized any quarterback) or the no-call on the defensive holding of Cole Beasley ... which was far more evident than the hold the refs missed on Colt McCoy's final pick. Troy Aikman, who I am pretty sure is not a favorite among Washington fans, was appropriate in mentioning Gruden toward the end of the broadcast. Gruden has kept this group together despite many moving parts and, last we checked, his team is still in a tie for first place in the NFC East.

RANK 18 BROWNS (4-6-1) 4 Previous rank: No. 22



If you happened to watch "The Power Rankings Show" last Tuesday (on NFL Network every Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET), you might have noticed that one of the two analysts not named James Jones predicted Baker Mayfield accounting for four touchdowns against the Bengals. And, well, he did! As for the defensive side of things, major props to Myles Garrett, who was a terror late in Sunday's win over the Bengals, getting a big sack, then causing a false start (through sheer left tackle terror) that turned a third-and-3 into a third-and-8, which Cincy ultimately couldn't convert. Felt for Hue Jackson. His look was that of a guy who knows he wasn't the best boyfriend in his last relationship, then sees his ex with a guy in a brown turtleneck, parking (then re-parking) his Range Rover in front of his favorite club.

RANK 19 EAGLES (5-6) 5 Previous rank: No. 24



The Josh Adams-is-starting-fanaticism spent its first life Sunday. Other than on one drive, the ground attack was mostly so-so, as Carson Wentz, and not the ground game, was asked to carry the offense against the Giants. While not exactly spectacular, Wentz played more like a wily vet, taking what openings the Giants' defense would allow and calmly hitting his receivers. The Eagles' franchise quarterback averaged more than 8 yards per throw while not turning the football over. Given that this showdown morphed into the kind of traditional, tight NFC East toss-up straight from the Bill Parcells-Buddy Ryan days, not giving the ball away played big. As did special teams -- Jake Elliott delivered with the game on the line, just like last year, in the same venue against same old Big Blue. The NFC East is still within reach. Next up: Redskins.

RANK 20 FALCONS (4-7) 3 Previous rank: No. 17



The Falcons did not look like a team playing for its playoff life against the Saints on Thanksgiving night. Never mind that they were facing a superior club and suffered a couple of weird turnovers (the Calvin Ridley fumble was the butter on the roll). The sense of urgency just wasn't there. With over half the fourth quarter gone and New Orleans up three touchdowns, Atlanta took its sweet time on offense. Rodney Harrison (no relation) pointed it out immediately. At 4-7, and with the Ravens, Packers and Panthers coming up, securing that wild-card spot will be awfully tough.

RANK 21 TITANS (5-6) 2 Previous rank: No. 19



A sure way to lose in the NFL is to fail to score points. And a sure way to fail to score points is to get stuck in the red zone ... and suffer negative plays ... and commit too many penalties on offense. Because if you were to take a quick glance at Monday night's box score, you'd think Tennessee ran near-perfect offense. Marcus Mariota went 22 for 23. The Titans eclipsed 100 yards rushing on 23 carries. But upon closer inspection, you'd see too many tackles for a loss, and a ground game inflated by a long run from a wide receiver.

RANK 26 GIANTS (3-8) Previous rank: No. 26



What a weird, unsettling day for Giants fans. Despite the 3-7 record coming in, there existed hope in corners of New Jersey, Manhattan and the Big Blue locker room that this team could run the table, or perhaps drop only one game down the stretch and steal the NFC East. You know, the ol' shoot for the stars, hit the ceiling kind of deal. That was predicated on beating an Eagles team that had dropped three of its last four games. The Giants built an early 19-3 lead, then were tripped up by a series of miscues, poor decisions and unfortunate occurrences -- from a forced-Eli-throw-turned-interception, to Saquon Barkley mysteriously being parked on the sideline, to bad fourth-down defense (SEE: Nelson Agholor conversion), to not one but two defensive holds of Odell Beckham Jr. going uncalled late on the same play. Even on New York's lateral-palooza at the end of the game, Beckham was blatantly tripped with no call. Sucks.

RANK 27 BUCCANEERS (4-7) Previous rank: No. 27



Jameis Winston made the most of his 88th chance Sunday, leading the Bucs to a blowout win versus the visiting 49ers. No turnovers from the much-maligned Winston, who spread the ball around to eight different receivers. Six of those players caught three or more, with Mike Evans posting his second 100-yard game in as many weeks. The oft-overlooked Tampa WR1 also passed the 1,000-yard plateau for the fifth straight year, making him only the third receiver to ever pull off that trick in his first five NFL seasons, next to Randy Moss and A.J. Green. Nice company, huh?

RANK 29 49ERS (2-9) Previous rank: No. 29



The 49ers were in the game this past weekend against the Bucs -- until the defense fell apart in the third quarter. The Niners are sitting unpretty at 2-9, eyeing the prospect of picking near or at the highest rungs of the 2019 NFL Draft. Defense will probably be the order of the day in late April, between linebacker being a sudden need and the failure to get stops on third down in Tampa. The real issue for that side of the ball is the inability to produce takeaways. The Niners forced exactly zero from the Bucs (who have been turnover-stiles all year), marking the seventh time this season that San Francisco has failed to manufacture even one interception or fumble recovery.

RANK 30 RAIDERS (2-9) Previous rank: No. 30



The Raiders suffered another loss -- but not without putting up a fight. The score (34-17) looks ugly, but Oakland took an early lead on the stingiest defense in pro football and was only down three late in the third quarter. That's precisely when the Raiders' defense failed to hold, allowing Baltimore QB Lamar Jackson to engineer a 17-play, 71-yard drive -- complete with four third-down conversions -- that took forever. Which is about how long this awful season is taking to run its course.

RANK 32 CARDINALS (2-9) Previous rank: No. 32



The Cardinals were up 10-zip against the Chargers in the first quarter on Sunday. Should we just stop the blurb right there? Because that's about when Arizona quit playing. It's not often that you see a team jump out to a 10-0 lead, then allow 45 unanswered points. The Broncos pulled off a similarly ignominious feat in Super Bowl XXII, scratching out 10 points before Doug Williams threw the ball all over the park in a 42-10 Redskins win. Sound familiar? The Cards made a bad day on defense into a historic day for Philip Rivers, who started Sunday's game by throwing 25 consecutive passes that hit neither the ground nor any Arizona defenders. Cardinals fans on Twitter have called for the team to inhabit this spot -- and in some cases, 33rd or 34th. I understand their enthusiasm now.

Follow Elliot Harrison on Twitter @HarrisonNFL.