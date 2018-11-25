Leonard Fournette, Shaq Lawson ejected for fighting

A fight in Buffalo has resulted in the ejection of two players during the Bills' 24-21 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette and Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson were tossed from the game following a skirmish that broke out after a contested catch made by Donte Moncrief near the goal line resulted in a tie for possession.

As Moncrief's teammate attempted to free him from the tie, shoves were traded before the full fracas broke out. At one point, Fournette could be seen without a helmet during the conflict. Lawson later had to be restrained in the tunnel while exiting the game mere feet from Fournette.