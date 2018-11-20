NFL Power Rankings, Week 12: Rams jump Chiefs after epic bout

Almost nobody has ever heard of A.D. Whitfield.

The little-known Redskins halfback -- and North Texas State Mean Green alum -- played three years with Washington in the 1960s, scoring six career touchdowns. Three of them, however, came during one outing in November of 1966: a 72-41 track meet that was hardly ever threatened as the NFL's highest-scoring game ever. Well, before Monday night.

The Chiefs-Rams video game not only lived up to the hype -- it blew past the hype. Probably sometime in the third quarter.

One hundred and five points on the board, 1,001 yards of offense and multiple defensive touchdowns. There were so many takeaways from this interconference explosion that I think a 40-year-old John Madden's head would explode. Don Coryell, of "Air Coryell" fame, would have loved it like a fat kid loves chocolate-covered chocolates. Defensive mastermind Buddy Ryan would have thrown up a time or three. At no previous point in NFL history had two teams put up 50 points in the same game. And yet, with the Rams' late punt, and Patrick Mahomes' late turnovers, did we get jipped out of a 60-point double-dip?

Whitfield didn't get jipped 52 years ago. Those fans in Mexico City sure did.

On to your thoughts ...

@HarrisonNFL helluva game! How many spots will the giants move up in the rankings??? ?????? â Felix (@_princefelix_) November 20, 2018

Seriously? Man, that was the greatest game of all time! ... So, uh, where are the Cardinals ranked?

How would you compare it to the Manning Romo dome shootout â bruh (@StevenCMO) November 20, 2018

Better. But solid pull, man. That game was absolutely nuts, too.

Major shakeup all throughout the rankings this week, at least from 2-32. Yep, the Raiders are the caboose no mo'. And the belly of the league hierarchy (11-20) is as confusing as ever. Your non-confused takes are welcome: @HarrisonNFL is the place.

Let the dissension commence!

PROGRAMMING NOTE: For more in-depth analysis on the updated league pecking order, tune in to NFL Network every Tuesday night at 6 p.m. ET for "The Power Rankings Show." Want to add YOUR voice? Provide your thoughts in a tweet to @HarrisonNFL, and your comments could be featured on air.

RANK 1 SAINTS (9-1) Previous rank: No. 1



The Saints made it look all too -- pardon the unintended pun -- easy in New Orleans, dispatching with the Eagles in typical we'rethebestteamintheNFLandyoucan'tdoanythingaboutit fashion. Watch the Mark Ingram touchdown run that put the Saints up 17-0. you could have driven a maroon Toyota Tundra around that corner. Eagles DE Chris Long looked incredulous before the play was even half over. What was most impressive about the Saints' blowout win? The performance of Dennis Allen's defense, which proved it won't be an absentee unit going forward, forcing takeaways and making third-down stops. Yes, I still wish Dez were there.



Side note: Drew Brees, who made a few redonkulous throws Sunday, is completing 76.9 percent of his passes. These aren't of the dink-and-dunk-til-you-drop, none-yard-out variety. He is on pace to shatter his own league record of 72 percent, which was set a long time ago ... in 2017.

RANK 2 RAMS (10-1) 1 Previous rank: No. 3



I like football. That was the overwhelming thought pervading the Power Rankings brain following what was definitely the game of the year. The Rams survived the Chiefs, if such a verb is applicable for a team that put 54 freaking points on the board. A few notes from my K.C.-L.A. viewing:



A) Jared Goff is fearless throwing the ball outside the numbers.

B) As prolific as Sean McVay's offense was, Todd Gurley should have been more involved late.

C) Robert Woods is the heartbeat of this football team.

D) Oh, honey, can the Rams' secondary be had.

E) Aaron Donald was the premier player on the field, even in a 105-point affair. And on that note ... F) ... Wade Phillips' defense has fared below its talent level, but don't discount the unit's upside as we hit the back stretch of this season. You wanna bet against @SonOfBum?

RANK 3 CHIEFS (9-2) 1 Previous rank: No. 2



How do you quibble with anything 2018 Chiefs-related after seeing them score 51 points on the road in a game they weren't even supposed to be playing in this country? Kansas City proved, again, it can hang with any opponent in the NFL. The Chiefs are 9-2, with quality wins over the Chargers and Steelers, and one-score losses to the Patriots and Rams (both on the road, and both in games when Kansas City's offense ended up stopping itself more than anything else). Perhaps the largest oddity to emerge from that Monday night spectacle: Patrick Mahomes committed five turnovers, and the Chiefs still scored 51 points. Hate moving this group down.

RANK 6 CHARGERS (7-3) 2 Previous rank: No. 4



Even before it actually happened, the Chargers flirted with losing to the Broncos enough to make Tinder blush. The Bolts had no business falling Sunday, not while playing at home and not when they owned a two-score lead as late as the third quarter. Philip Rivers made a few boneheaded throws, like that second interception, which Von Miller snared. Oh, and the penalties ... 14 of 'em. Then came the total breakdowns in the secondary during the last couple of stanzas of the fourth quarter, making Case Keenum look like his boss out there. A team should never rack up 479 yards of offense at home and not win. The Chargers ran 72 offensive plays, for crying out loud, and converted 60 percent of their third downs. And still they lost. Ugh.

RANK 7 BEARS (7-3) 2 Previous rank: No. 9



Forgive the romanticism here, but the Bears brought back fond memories of years gone by against the Vikings this past weekend. The way this defense puts up points recalls the final season of the Lovie Smith administration, when Chicago was scoring tons courtesy of Brian Urlacher, Lance Briggs, Peanut Tillman and the gang. The famed Bears of 1985 also dominated, again on the shoulders of an aggressive defensive unit, although that D (surprisingly) only scored five touchdowns. The 2018 Monsters of the Midway have already reached that number and, due to Khalil Mack and Co., could claim the franchise's first NFC North title since 2010. Ah, the Caleb Hanie era ...

RANK 8 TEXANS (7-3) 2 Previous rank: No. 10



The Texans won their seventh in a row, although approximately no one seems to believe in this team. Houston found itself in a scrap in D.C., letting the Colt McCoy-infused Redskins back into the game every time the Texans earned a small lead. The largest issue for Deshaun Watson and the offense was the inability to pad a lead, as drive after drive in the second half stalled when it mattered most. Settling for field goals was almost the undoing of Bill O'Brien's group. But the defense -- which should, by all rights, have been gassed -- put the heat on McCoy, and Houston held the fort. After playing down to the level of McCoy and other teams this season, can the Texans play up to potential playoff foes like the Chiefs and Patriots?

RANK 9 PANTHERS (6-4) 2 Previous rank: No. 7



Lost in the shuffle of Chiefs- Rams, the Saints' ongoing blitzkrieg through their schedule and the media gurgling nothingness into the deep abyss over another Cowboys win ... the Panthers made one of the odder decisions of 2018. After Cam Newton's touchdown pass to DJ Moore trimmed the Lions' lead to 20-19 with 1:07 left, Ron Rivera eschewed a game-tying extra-point try to go for the two-point conversion. What? Detroit would have had plenty of time to move into position for a Matt Prater field-goal attempt. Perhaps Rivera was worried about his own kicker. Graham Gano shanked an extra-point try and a field-goal attempt earlier in the afternoon. Or maybe Rivera thought seizing the lead would place additional pressure on Matt Stafford and the Detroit offense. Considering Stafford owns the most fourth-quarter comebacks in the league since 2011 ... that's doubtful.

RANK 11 RAVENS (5-5) 1 Previous rank: No. 12



Give Lamar Jackson a plate full of crab cakes, props, whatever. Not only did the rookie win his first career start against a division opponent, but he was essential to the Ravens' victory. This was not a case of an offense going so conservative that the defense was leaned on to deliver the W. OK, so Baltimore OC Marty Mornhinweg's risk-averse play sheet made you think he was furrowing his brow because he was debating whether or not to call plays out of the single wing. But he did not limit Jackson's touches. The dynamic rookie was all over the place, rushing 27 times for over 100 yards while completing 13 of 19 passes for 150 yards (a solid average of 7.9 yards per attempt). The kid showed a boatload of poise, calmly keeping for numerous first-down runs and also tucking it in the belly of Gus Edwards for several forays into the Bengals' defense. What a ground attack; you don't see NFL offenses chalk up close to three bills on NFL defenses too often.

RANK 14 COLTS (5-5) 4 Previous rank: No. 18



Wow. The Colts are the surprise of 2018, having now stacked up five wins on the season (and four in a row) to keep the pressure on the Texans in the AFC South. With Marcus Mariota hurt (and the Titans looking awful every few games) and the Jaguars blowing a big lead Sunday, the division looks to be a two-horse race. Can Indy stay with Houston? Much depends on Frank Reich's defense, which allowed Tennessee just 185 yards of offense going into the fourth quarter of the Colts' win before Blaine Gabbert tacked on a gaggle of garbage yards and points. Offensively, Indianapolis is protecting Andrew Luck magnificently, as the franchise quarterback played his fifth straight game without a sack. Don't look now, but Reich is a straight-up contender for Coach of the Year, joining Andy Reid, Sean Payton or any other coach you can name.

RANK 15 PACKERS (4-5-1) 4 Previous rank: No. 11



Amazing what losing three of four will do to you. Blame for Mike McCarthy orbits the twittersphere. One guy I know fairly well, who covers the Packers professionally and knows the ins and outs of the organization as well as anyone, believes part of the responsibility lands at Aaron Rodgers' feet. Think everybody knows where Rodgers lays it. The blame, that is. Then you see tweets from the national media calling Rodgers the greatest player -- not just quarterback -- ever. My take: This is an average team with a 10-win ceiling. Several pieces would grade between "B" and "A-", but they don't necessarily fit in Green Bay. (SEE: Graham, Jimmy.) It hasn't helped matters that an inconsistent game plan is surrounded by an uncertain organizational culture. Maybe former general manager Ted Thompson wasn't the most popular exec with fans, but at least you knew what the franchise was going to do: draft and retain. Dipping into free agency was usually a no-go. The Packers did happen to win a Super Bowl that way, too.

RANK 18 BRONCOS (4-6) 2 Previous rank: No. 20



The Broncos, often victims of playing just well enough to get beat, finally closed out a game Sunday. After going down 19-7 in the third quarter, Case Keenum led a fourth-quarter comeback for the third time this season (out of only four Denver victories), making a few on-point throws when the Broncos had to have them. The strike to Courtland Sutton to maneuver his team into Brandon McManus' range was perfect; Keenum hit his rookie wideout in stride in front of the coverage. Denver's numbers, however, were far from striking. The Broncos were outgained 479-325. They held the ball a paltry 22:11. Most important figures: 8 of 12, 146 yards and 12.2 yards per attempt. That was Keenum's fourth-quarter line.

RANK 19 TITANS (5-5) 5 Previous rank: No. 14



Losing 38-10 to the Colts was so ... so ... Titans-y. It's pick-your-poison with this group, but not in a good way. Penalties, too many sacks and turnovers all marred the follow-up act to the pinnacle of Tennessee's season: blasting the Patriots in Nashville. Put another way: The Titans are the most consistently inconsistent team in pro football. The most surprising aspect of Sunday's shellacking was how easily Andrew Luck operated Indy's offense against what had been the league's stingiest defense in terms of points allowed. The Titans didn't get to Luck once all game.

RANK 20 LIONS (4-6) 4 Previous rank: No. 24



The Lions came out fast Sunday and held on for dear life late against the Panthers. In what evolved into one of the cleanest games on the NFL slate, Detroit did not turn the ball over and was called for one 5-yard penalty the entire afternoon. Kerryon Johnson rumbled like a quality Day 2 pick, picking up the vast majority of his yards after contact. (There is a not-so-bright spot, though: Johnson is questionable for the showdown with the Bears on Turkey Day.) Kenny Golladay also spelled out what could be a bright future in Detroit, continuing his evolution in a Golden Tate-less offense to a certifiable WR1 with eight catches, 113 yards and a touch. It's touching to write about the Lions after a win. Hallmark moments don't come around with this team too often.

RANK 21 BENGALS (5-5) Previous rank: No. 21



Sure signs of improvement from the Bengals, despite coming away losers in Baltimore. That includes the defense, which Marvin Lewis spearheaded this weekend after former coordinator Teryl Austin was fired. The task was unique, if not nearly as formidable as it was against the Saints in Week 10, in that no one knew what to expect of rookie Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, including how much he would play. While Jackson was the headliner, the headscratcher must be Joe Mixon. Cincy got nothing out of its lead tailback, unless you get randy over 12 carries for 14 yards. The Bengals' use of Mixon has been, in a word, haphazard ... he's received 11, 13, 21, 11 and 12 carries over the last five games. Hardly bell-cow stuff there. The creases weren't there in Baltimore. Nor was the offense: 255 yards and 21:51 time of possession ain't gonna cut it.

RANK 22 BROWNS (3-6-1) Previous rank: No. 22



Baker Mayfield was feelin' it against the Falcons in Week 10. Just what you want a young quarterback to experience: playing his best game before heading into a bye. Seems like that has happened several times with teams this year, where they play their finest football ... only to head into the off week. Although after 10 games, every organization in the league could use some space to balance the checkbook, per se: cold-tub time, training, stepping into Terrell Owens' hyperbaric chamber, that kind of stuff. The Browns expected to be better than 3-6-1. But there are a few areas in which they've excelled. Heading into this past weekend, they ranked first in the NFL in takeaways at 25. In the same vein, Cleveland has surrendered zero giveaways in the red zone, which is impressive with a rookie quarterback starting. The running game has started chugging, too, as the Browns are now up to 133.2 rushing yards per game, fifth in the league.

RANK 23 DOLPHINS (5-5) Previous rank: No. 23



At .500, the Dolphins are still more than in the postseason race. If Miami is to stay pertinent in the postseason discussion, it must figure out a different approach to stopping the run, where it is the third-worst outfit in the league. The Dolphins are also allowing offenses to score far too quickly, partially because opposing run games are producing or setting up chunk plays. Opponents have scored on three plays or fewer on 23.8 percent of their drives against Adam Gase's defense. Think about that for a sec. That is easily the worst in the league. Gase's opportunity to right the Fin comes this week in Indy.

RANK 24 EAGLES (4-6) 5 Previous rank: No. 19



To put it as eloquently as possible, the Eagles sucked on Sunday. That was a terrible showing at New Orleans, the worst by the team in Doug Pederson's 2.5 years running the operation. Carson Wentz played poorly (19 of 33 for 156 yards, zero TDs, three picks and a 31.9 passer rating). The defense was dominated so thoroughly that the Saints seemed to be taking group photos on every offensive series. Oh, wait -- maybe that was their defense. The sorriest Philadelphia performance your friendly writer had ever seen before last week came on the final day of the 1983 season, when the Eagles were down 31-0 to the St. Louis Cardinals in the fourth quarter at a snow-filled Busch Stadium, closing out Marion Campbell's initial season with a whimper. Yes, Sunday's loss was worse than meeting defeat at the hands of Neil Lomax. Oy.

RANK 25 JAGUARS (3-7) Previous rank: No. 25



Oh, boy -- how did the Jags lose that deal Sunday? They dominated the clock, the game flow and the Steelers' offense for approximately 55 minutes. Then WOT happened? Start with a Jacksonville offense that made love with three-and-outs all afternoon. Forget the end of the game, or allowing Pittsburgh to creep back in -- the whole day was gnarly, as the Jags managed to do the three-plays-and-a-punt do-si-do eight times, including four straight possessions in the fourth quarter. That's damn hard to accomplish.



Side note: So is recording 64 net passing yards. Read into that what you will.

RANK 26 GIANTS (3-7) 1 Previous rank: No. 27



Eli Manning couldn't give two squirrel farts about what you think about him, folks. Sunday might not have been his mic drop, but he dropped a few dimes against soft -- very soft -- Bucs coverage. A few numbers to digest: Manning completed 94.4 percent of his passes while collecting an astronomical 12.8 yards per throw. According to Pro Football Focus, the dude went 10-of-10 for 155 yards and a touchdown on play-action. Good grief. Of course, faking to the run is always more effective when the guy you are faking to rushes for 142 yards and two touchdowns. Saquon Barkley became the first Giants rookie to post two rushing touchdowns and one receiving score in the same game since Tucker Frederickson did it in 1965.



Historical note: You might not have heard of Frederickson, but he was as highly touted as Barkley, if not more so, back in 1965. In fact, he went even higher in the draft, being picked first overall that year. He made the Pro Bowl as a rookie for a so-so Big Blue squad. Sadly, knee injuries derailed his career, starting as early as 1966, when the Giants dipped to 1-12-1. But the guy was a helluva prospect.

RANK 31 JETS (3-7) Previous rank: No. 31



The Jets roared into their bye week after looking like a prop plane in front of their home crowd at the Big Snoopy. OK, so the Peanuts characters stopped repping MetLife a while ago. Maybe they could change their mascot to Snoke now, so that opponents would potentially fear playing Todd Bowles' team. Bowles seems like a decent guy. At times, it looks like he's gotten a weaker team to play over its head; at other times, New York looks terrible. The Jets have scored a grand total of 43 points the last four weeks. The Bills (THE BILLS!) nearly matched that in New York, when last the Jets played. Next up: a highly motivated Patriots team. Great googly-moogly.

RANK 32 CARDINALS (2-8) 3 Previous rank: No. 29



Would love to type that the Cardinals wouldn't have lost if David Johnson's would-be home run in the fourth quarter had stood. But that was one egregious hold by tight end Ricky Seals-Jones, nullifying D.J.'s 57-yard scamper. (Johnson also sprinted for 53 yards earlier in the quarter.) While that penalty definitely hurt, and while the passing game was anemic, the culprit Sunday was the defense deflating on the Raiders' final possession. Arizona keeps tallying up sacks, with 33 on the season (third in the NFL), including four on Sunday and two more from Chandler Jones. Sacks are sexy. Coverage wins games.

Follow Elliot Harrison on Twitter @HarrisonNFL.