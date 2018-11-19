Mariota suffered stinger vs. Colts; Pees doing well

The hot-and-cold Titans came out of Sunday's ugly 38-10 loss to the Colts black-and-blue and back to .500.

One week after lashing the Patriots, Sunday's setback left Tennessee with fresh questions about their legitimacy in the AFC -- and a concerning elbow injury to quarterback Marcus Mariota.

Coach Mike Vrabel on Monday eased concerns over Mariota's setback, calling the elbow issue "a stinger," per Jim Wyatt of the team's official website.

Vrabel expressed hope that Mariota would be able to suit up for Tennessee's critical showdown with the Texans next Monday night, but noted the veteran passer might seek a second opinion.

Vrabel said the @Titans want to make sure Marcus Mariota is healthy enough to play. Could take a little time before getting an answer â Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) November 19, 2018

The Titans are also keeping an eye on defensive coordinator Dean Pees, who left Sunday's game with a "medical issue" before staying overnight in an Indianapolis hospital.

"Tests came back positive," Vrabel said Monday, noting Pees is "expected to return from Indy today."

Vrabel said DC Dean Pees wanted to come back and work today for the @Titans. Team wants him to take it easy, and will manage the work with a team effort â Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) November 19, 2018

Sitting at 5-5, the Titans remain in the thick of the AFC wild-card race while also in play for a division title.

Still, Indianapolis was the better team by country miles on Sunday -- and it wasn't just Mariota being replaced by backup Blaine Gabbert. The typically stout Tennessee defense crumbled against a white-hot Colts attack that looks prepped to tangle with anyone inside the conference.

The hope is that Mariota and Pees will be back on their feet shortly and just in time to help the Titans display the promise they showed in recent wins over the Cowboys and Patriots.