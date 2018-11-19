Injuries: Josh Allen (elbow) on track to start for Bills

Josh Allen's time on the sideline is nearing its end.

Bills coach Sean McDermott told reporters Monday morning the rookie quarterback is on track to start Sunday.

Allen had missed a month's worth of games due to an elbow injury suffered in a 20-13 loss to the Houston Texans on Oct. 14. The Bills have rightfully taken things slow with Allen's recovery, as the injury occurred on his throwing elbow, floundering with doomed replacements Nathan Peterman (cut) and Derek Anderson, who remains in the concussion protocol.

Matt Barkley, in his first start as a Bill in Week 10, authored a stunning performance that produced a 41-10 win, completing 15 of 25 passes for 232 yards and two touchdowns. He was the lone bright spot in what was an otherwise dark month offensively for the Bills.

With Allen back, the Bills can resume their progression toward the future at the position.

Elsewhere in injury news Monday:

1. Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith underwent surgery on his broken leg Sunday night, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The injury is not considered career-threatening, Rapoport added.

2. The Los Angeles Rams activated receiver/returner Pharoh Cooper to the 53-man roster and moved Cooper Kupp (knee) to injured reserve in a corresponding move.

3. New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (foot) did not participate in the team's first practice since the bye week. The rookie was sidelined Week 10 because of a right foot injury.

4. Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox's knee ailment is not as serious as it seemed Sunday, sources told Rapoport. He will be week-to-week. And initial tests for cornerback Rasul Douglas showed a sprain.

5. Dolphins coach Adam Gase confirms wideout Jakeem Grant will go on injured reserve with a lower leg injury, according to ESPN. Gase said he did not tear his Achilles, but his season is over.