Chiefs WR Sammy Watkins active, will start vs. Rams

The Kansas City Chiefs will have their full arsenal of receiving options available for Monday night's matchup with the Los Angeles Rams.

Wide receiver Sammy Watkins is active and will start against Los Angeles after being listed as questionable with a foot injury. Watkins was limited in practice Thursday, but did not practice on Friday.

Watkins missed Kansas City's Week 10 win over the Arizona Cardinals. The former Rams receiver is third on the Chiefs with 39 receptions on 54 targets for 515 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

To no surprise, veteran safety Eric Berry, listed as doubtful coming into this prime-time clash, is inactive ... again. Berry has not played in a game this season.

Joining Berry on the Chiefs inactive list are center Mitch Morse, wide receiver Gehrig Dieter, running back Darrel Williams, offensive lineman Kahlil McKenzie, defensive lineman Justin Hamilton and tight end Deon Yelder.

On the other sideline, Rams return man Pharoh Cooper is active and will play and resume kick-returning duties on Monday. Cooper was officially activated from injured reserve earlier Monday morning after missing L.A.'s first 10 games with an ankle injury.